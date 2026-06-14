Young man alarmed by nonstop gambling ads learns why commenters say he is the target

"There is a huge push right now to get younger people addicted to gambling."

An online discussion about just how "disturbing" America's inundation of gambling ads is has gone viral.

In a Reddit thread on the r/anticonsumption subreddit, a man in his early 20s opined about being unable to avoid the onslaught of advertisements.

What happened?

The poster said he was "blown away" by how often gambling promotions were appearing in his feeds on platforms such as YouTube and Reddit.

"Early 20s male here. Is anyone else just blown away by the amount of gambling ads? Every ad I get on YouTube or other platforms is for some sort of online casino, sports betting, or Kalshi/comparable platform," he wrote.

The young man added: "I've never gambled a day in my life and I'm just disturbed by how hard these are marketed."

In the comments, many users said the ad barrage probably reflects targeted delivery rather than chance, arguing that platforms sort audiences by demographic and behavior and treat young men as a prime market for sports betting, online casinos, and prediction-market apps.

Young men certainly are the main group targeted by gambling companies and prediction markets. While fewer than a quarter of Americans have one or more sports gambling accounts, this figure shoots up to nearly half of American men between the ages of 18 and 49, per the Siena Research Institute.

Why does it matter?

The online gambling boom has been fueled in part by aggressive promotion, app design that removes friction, and constant nudges meant to keep people engaged. Something that once involved going to a casino can now be done instantly on a phone.

That shift has intensified concerns about money loss, addiction, and the ease with which real-time betting can be woven into ordinary habits such as watching sports or scrolling social media. Even when these platforms are sold as entertainment, the pairing of targeted advertising and instant access can be especially risky for younger users.

Commenters in the thread also pointed to design issues, with one commenter describing modern casinos as manipulative. At the same time, calls for more accountability have grown, including tighter ad rules, stronger safeguards on gambling apps, and a broader debate over whether mobile betting should face tougher limits.

What are people saying?

Commenters were direct in explaining why they thought the original poster was seeing so many of these ads.

One highly upvoted reply said: "You're their target demographic. If I were the powers that be, I'd limit gambling to an activity done at brick and mortar locations. No apps."

"There is a huge push right now to get younger people addicted to gambling. You are not wrong. Those type of ads are everywhere," another wrote.

A third commenter used age-based targeting to make the point, saying: "You are probably their target demographic and they have the meta-data that shows them that... Personally, 95% of the ads I see are for arthritis drugs."

One person tied the discussion to physical casino design, too: "I was at a casino in Barcelona 2 days ago and it was the worst experience -- all the machines look like they target kids, everything is epilepsy-inducing."

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