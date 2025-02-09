Residents in multiple states fight to shut down neighborhood business over its alarming operations: 'We tried everything'

"The facts don't matter unless we can affect their bottom line."

Residents of neighborhoods from Texas to Minnesota are taking a stand against a roofing company that has long been accused of polluting their community.

What's happening?

As reported by Sierra, GAF Roofing has been operating for decades, but locals claim it has filled their air with toxic chemicals, endangering their health.

Community members say they have endured foul odors, persistent pollution, and alarming health effects studies have linked to the company's pollution. Advocates have documented concerns about exposure to hazardous air pollutants, which include chemicals known to cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Residents have repeatedly asked local and state agencies for help, but their efforts have largely been met with delays and obstacles.

"We did it all; we tried everything," said Bottineau Neighborhood Association community organizer Nancy Przymus. "The facts don't matter unless we can affect their bottom line."

Why is this pollution concerning?

The residents' fight is just one example of environmental injustice, where marginalized communities are disproportionately burdened by industrial pollution.

Many residents of the affected neighborhood have experienced worsening asthma, chronic headaches, and other respiratory issues—health problems that studies have linked to exposure to industrial toxins.

The community's struggle to shut down GAF Roofing reflects a nationwide pattern in which low-income and minority populations face significant barriers when trying to hold polluters accountable.

Despite residents providing evidence of harmful emissions, state agencies have yet to take decisive action against GAF. This delay not only puts local families at continued risk but also raises concerns about how effectively environmental laws are being enforced.

What's being done about this pollution?

Local activists and environmental organizations are ramping up pressure on state agencies to intervene.

Groups like Bottineau Neighborhood Association and Singleton United have joined forces with residents to push for a boycott of asphalt roofing. They have also called for increased air monitoring in the area to provide more concrete evidence of pollution levels.

In the meantime, residents are urging policymakers to prioritize environmental justice by strengthening protections for communities affected by industrial pollution. Advocates are also pushing for legislative changes that would make it harder for companies like GAF to continue operating without strict oversight.

