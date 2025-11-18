Lawmakers push forward on game-changing effort to unlock next-gen nuclear power: 'Futuristic development'

"What we're hoping to do more than anything is bring awareness."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved two bills supporting advanced energy research at the University of California, Berkeley, reported The Daily Californian.

The first bill, SB 80, creates the Fusion Research and Development Innovation Initiative through the California Energy Commission. This initiative will provide necessary funding for fusion energy research, with a 2040s target for a robust pilot program.

The second bill, AB 940, directs the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development to create quantum technology development plans by the middle of 2026.

Both bills won strong backing from many lawmakers across party lines. The state allocated $5 million for substantial fusion projects and $4 million for quantum research. State Sen. Anna Caballero authored SB 80, while State Sen. Stan Ellis co-authored AB 940.

Nuclear energy is a complex climate solution. Nuclear plants generate massive amounts of electricity without producing carbon pollution during operation, which could help replace power plants that burn dirty coal and gas that congest our atmosphere. Nuclear facilities can also run continuously and provide stable power when solar panels and wind turbines don't.

But nuclear technology comes with serious obstacles we have yet to overcome. The waste stays radioactive for millennia and requires secure long-term storage. Building nuclear plants costs billions of dollars and takes many years. Safety concerns persist after historic accidents, and the technology shares connections with weapons development.

These trade-offs make nuclear energy one of the most debated topics in clean energy discussions.

In California, these bills aim to retain scientific talent and research while exploring future energy options. The legislation comes as federal research funding faces cuts, making state-level support more valuable for research institutions.

"What we're hoping to do more than anything is bring awareness to how critical quantum is to California's security and futuristic development," said Ellis.

