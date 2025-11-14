US officials spark backlash with sudden changes that could endanger public health: 'Would eviscerate'

The Trump administration has reportedly been targeting environmental and conservation employees with its recent federal job cuts.

Many of the employees furloughed during the government shutdown were working to protect endangered species, prevent toxic contamination, and reduce pollution.

What's happening?

As Inside Climate News reported, employees at numerous environmental agencies received furlough notices during the government shutdown, which officially ended late Nov. 12. Significantly affected agencies included the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Interior, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service.

Conservation and research positions within these departments are being hit hard by the federal government layoffs. Environmental organizations view these layoffs as part of the administration's broader plan to eliminate environmental protections nationwide.

"This plan would eviscerate the core science that every American depends on," said Jennifer Rokala from the Center for Western Priorities, per Inside Climate News.

For its part, the Interior Department indicated that layoff plans had nothing to do with the shutdown, per Government Executive.

Why are federal environmental jobs important?

Federal environmental jobs are crucial because the people who work in these positions help safeguard our planet's natural resources and protect public health. These roles are vital to maintaining clean air and water, managing environmental risks, and ensuring that natural spaces are accessible to current and future generations.

There are significant economic and environmental benefits from keeping jobs within these departments open and functioning effectively. Under these workers' leadership, the U.S. government can curb industry pollution, manage climate disasters, and create new opportunities through the green energy economy.

What's being done to protect federal workers?

With many federal positions on the chopping block, there is tremendous uncertainty in numerous government departments and among American families. Without skilled professionals working in environmental positions, many agencies' important work suddenly stops, leaving people, wildlife, and the natural world unprotected.

Fortunately, there are some measures in place and resources available to federal workers to mitigate their financial hardships. Some federal workers may benefit from the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 and proposed civil relief legislation. Others may be able to keep their health benefits, receive unemployment compensation, and access support services from nonprofits and community groups.

As part of the agreement to end the shutdown, furloughed workers will receive backpay and the Trump administration will reverse thousands of layoffs that occurred during the shutdown, according to Government Executive. Another round of mass layoffs would be banned until the end of January, as PBS reports.

Even with upheaval in federal environmental agencies, you can do your part to support conservation efforts by participating in local cleanups and other volunteer work. You can also continue advocating for critical climate issues by contacting your elected officials and amplifying the voices of communities disproportionately affected by environmental harm.

Donating money to climate groups is another impactful way to protect and conserve the environment through ongoing missions that benefit the planet and public health.

