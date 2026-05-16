Are brands scrambling to trap shoppers in subscriptions? One dog owner shares a theory

"It starts to feel less like a service and more like a trap."

A frustrated Reddit post about "subscription creep" is resonating online after one shopper described how buying a single bag of dog food turned into a maze of opt-outs, recurring-delivery pitches, and checkout upsells.

The post, shared with the r/Anticonsumption community, drew hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments from people debating why so many brands now seem intent on turning ordinary purchases into ongoing commitments.

The original poster floated one theory that got attention: Companies may be trying to lock in customers before AI shopping tools make it easier for people to compare prices and switch brands instantly.

"I just wanted to buy dog food," the OP wrote. "One bag."

They described a checkout process that required opting out of several prompts, exiting a promotional window, and turning down a "loyalty membership" before the order was complete.

As the OP observed, subscriptions are becoming "an everyday thing" not limited to just software and streaming services, extending to coffee, vitamins, skincare, and more.

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The complaint touches on a broader frustration many people already recognize. Subscriptions can be useful when they're clear, flexible, and easy to cancel. But many shoppers say they increasingly feel nudged into recurring charges they never actually intended to sign up for.

But for companies, the incentive is straightforward: Predictable monthly revenue looks good on paper, makes sales easier to forecast, and reduces the need to compete for each purchase one by one.

"I'm starting to think there's a reason," the user wrote. "This made more sense when I read [in a newsletter that] AI shopping agents are coming. Once they can actually buy stuff for you, they will pick the cheapest option every time and brands know it. So the rush is on to lock you in before you ever get the chance to let an agent compare."

It's just a theory, but it stands to reason that automated shopping agents could start routinely choosing the cheapest option, and in that future, brands may have even more incentive to lock people into recurring plans now.

Not everyone in the comments agreed with that prediction, but many said the larger problem is already here: Companies have figured out that subscriptions are one of the simplest ways to keep customers paying without having to win them over again and again.

Some commenters noted that the trend does not affect everyone equally. A few said shopping in person helps them avoid subscription prompts altogether, while others pointed out that brick-and-mortar stores are limited in some areas or difficult to access for people who are housebound. Some also defended recurring deliveries for essentials, arguing that automatic orders can be genuinely helpful for busy households or for people managing ADHD.

Still, the strongest reactions focused on how difficult some companies make it to cancel once they have a customer's payment information. One commenter summed up the business logic in two words: "Sustainable revenue."

Ultimately, the thread landed on a conclusion that felt familiar to many frustrated shoppers: Convenience can be helpful, but when every tube of toothpaste, pet-food order, or skincare refill comes with a push toward auto-renewal, it starts to feel less like a service and more like a trap.

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