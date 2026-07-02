Woman refuses event-only outfits, says fast-fashion hauls are a massive waste of money

"I will not be buying trendy clothing to participate in a trend and then get rid of it."

A TikTok creator who is a self-proclaimed "frugal minimalist" is making the case for buying fewer clothes in the first place.

What happened?

In the video, Amanda (@HelloBrownLow) rejects both event-specific shopping and disposable trend buys, which are both "a big waste of money."

If an item is only likely to get a few wears at events, Amanda doesn't spend time or money on it. That approach applies to clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories.

The creator applies the same thinking to trend-driven purchases, arguing against buying into a fad only to discard the item soon after. Amanda went on to criticize fast fashion trend-chasing more broadly, saying, "I will not be buying trendy clothing to participate in a trend and then get rid of it."

Why does it matter?

Vacations, parties, and other social events often prompt last-minute shopping. Choosing versatile pieces, rewearing favorite items, borrowing, or swapping can cut costs without sacrificing style.

The creator's point also ties into an underconsumption trend online. Social media users everywhere are pushing back against the idea that every occasion requires a brand-new look.

And Amanda's closing line? "Go consume less."

What are people saying?

Commenters largely agreed, and some shared their own low-cost alternatives to constantly buying new clothes.

One person wrote, "I love clothing swaps. I've gotten [a] new wardrobe for free for 2 years."

Another commenter said, "I agree with you, I have some pieces of clothing I have owned from high school, only changed size when I got pregnant but I wore my dad's clothes for 4 months."

I've changed sizes over the years but I only have a couple go-to dresses for special occasions," a third person commented. "You're gonna see me in that same dress for a wedding, a funeral, a fancy dinner, a court appearance lol, etc."

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