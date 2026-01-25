Liquor distillery unveils game-changing update to its beloved products: 'This launch marks a significant leap'

A distillery in India made a major change to the packaging of its spirits to be more environmentally friendly.

According to ThePackHub, Rhea Distilleries, which makes unique spirits and liquors in India, launched the country's first paper-bottle product through a partnership with UK-based packaging company Frugalpac and Indian company ITC.

Dubbed the Frugal Bottle, the new packaging is 94% recycled paperboard with a food-grade liner to contain liquids. It weighs five times less than a traditional glass bottle and has a carbon footprint up to six times lower than that of traditional liquor packaging.

The interior liner can be easily separated from the cardboard exterior, thereby complying with recycling regulations. While glass bottles are the traditional way to hold spirits and liquor, the material introduces some environmental concerns.

Glass manufacturing requires significant amounts of heat, and while it's highly recyclable, the recycling process is also highly energy-intensive and can produce carbon pollution.

Many companies are trying to switch to more environmentally-friendly packaging; paper pill bottles debuted in April, while new recyclable wine bottles have been booming in popularity in the Pacific Northwest.

The new bottle design will be just as recyclable as its glass counterpart but requires far less energy to create and recycle, encouraging more localized manufacturing and allowing it to be produced at scale in a variety of locales around the country, and, eventually, the world.

"This launch marks a significant leap in sustainable packaging for the Indian beverage sector," Zac Jenkins, Membership Manager of ThePackHub, said.

"Moving away from glass to a format like the Frugal Bottle not only addresses environmental concerns, but also opens doors for branding innovation and cost efficiencies. It's a bold step that we expect others in the region to follow," Jenkins added.

Rhea Distilleries will launch the Frugal Bottle with its Fidalgo Premium Cashew Feni, a local spirit distilled from cashew apples.

