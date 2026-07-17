French Riviera tops billionaire travel list, and Monaco hotels hit $2,440 a night

The environmental and social costs can fall on everyone else.

For the world's richest travelers, a vacation can look less like a getaway and more like a private travel network built around jet access, mega-yachts, luxury hotels, and destinations where privacy is part of the appeal.

A May 2026 ultra-luxury travel trends report from Maui Elite Property ranked the world's most exclusive vacation spots, with the French Riviera topping the list overall and Monaco posting the highest average hotel rate at about $2,440 per night.

What's happening?

According to Yahoo Creators, the most recent ultra-luxury travel trends report compared elite vacation destinations using measures such as private aviation access, the density of five-star hotels and villas, high-end dining, premium leisure options, and average luxury room rates.

Top hotels on the French Riviera averaged roughly $1,551 a night, and the region earned the study's highest score at 99. Its luxury appeal in the ranking stretched across destinations including St. Tropez, Cap Ferrat, Antibes, and Cannes.

The rest of the top five locations included two U.S. destinations, Miami and the Hamptons, along with Italy's Amalfi Coast. Monaco placed second overall and had the highest average hotel price in the report, at roughly $2,440 per night.

Among the remaining entries, Bali had the lowest average luxury hotel rate in the top 10 at about $350 per night. Courchevel, France, meanwhile, was one of the costliest spots at more than $2,200, trailing only Monaco, while Majorca, the Maldives, and Capri also made the list.

Why does this list matter?

Beyond the prices, the ranking highlights a style of travel centered on private jets, helicopter transfers, mega-yachts, and expansive luxury properties, all of which can carry an outsized carbon footprint.

Many of these destinations are coastal or island communities already dealing with environmental threats, water stress, seasonal overcrowding, and pressure on local housing. When privacy and convenience for a tiny number of visitors depend on resource-heavy infrastructure, the environmental and social costs can fall on everyone else.

While many families are adjusting their travel plans amid rising costs, a ranking like this shows how some travelers are entirely insulated from those pressures.

What can I do?

This luxury report offers a snapshot of how the ultra-rich vacation, but it also raises a question about who pays the real price.

For example, The Cool Down has also tracked private jet pollution concerns and the rise of train-based travel alternatives, both of which show how transportation choices can dramatically change a trip's pollution impact.

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