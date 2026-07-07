New Orleans French Quarter businesses sue, saying Decatur work wrecked sales and property

"We used to have $80,000 weeks and now we're having $16,000 weeks."

French Quarter business owners say months of construction in one of New Orleans' most visited neighborhoods have damaged storefronts, reduced sales, and put their day-to-day survival under strain.

As reported by NOLA.com, nine business owners sued the Sewerage & Water Board in Orleans Parish Civil District Court over the ongoing work on lower Decatur Street.

What happened?

The lawsuit centers on the owners' claim that the agency's nearly 10-month construction job has both hurt their businesses and caused property damage.

That work is part of a nearly $10 million federally funded project to replace old underground water infrastructure along Decatur Street between Esplanade Avenue and Dumaine Street.

The owners contend that the drawn-out construction has been especially disruptive for small businesses that rely on tourism, foot traffic, and consistent street access, NOLA.com reported.

The project had been expected to finish in May, but it is now projected to reach the one-year mark in September. In court filings, the owners say they should receive financial compensation for the fallout.

Mayor Helena Moreno announced a grant to help impacted small businesses, and while some owners were appreciative, they will continue on with the lawsuit.

According to NOLA.com, the plaintiffs are asking for "S&WB to provide advance notice before any new road closures, to 'deploy a twenty-four-hour, seven-day-a-week work schedule,' and suspend all water and sewerage billing for businesses and residents in the construction zone."

Why does it matter?

In the French Quarter, independent shops, bars, and restaurants help define the area's culture and economy.

When construction drags on for months longer than expected, businesses can face fewer customers, lower revenue, possible property impacts, and added strain on workers and owners, especially in a retail and hospitality environment that is already challenging.

Replacing old pipes and improving public systems can also mean blocked streets and disrupted access for nearby businesses.

What are people saying?

"Local businesses have been forced to close, are on the precipice of closing, and/or have lost significant revenue," wrote Robert Ellis, the attorney representing the business owners, in a 20-page document submitted to the court.

He added, "Access to residents' homes has been substantially obstructed. The damage continues unabated with no definite end in sight. Plaintiffs are now forced to seek court intervention to obtain relief."

Christina Marullo, a second-generation co-owner of the French Market Restaurant, said, "We used to have $80,000 weeks and now we're having $16,000 weeks."

"I don't like seeing my 86-year-old father-in-law Anthony Marullo Jr., who founded the business, have to come out of pocket to keep it afloat."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.