Officials pass major farming ban despite backlash: 'It's becoming a real problem'

France's Constitutional Council approved a new law on August 7 that changes many farming regulations in the country.

However, the new law upholds a ban on pesticides, despite a petition of over 2 million signatures that asked for the ban to be removed, The Connexion reported.

The Constitutional Council is made up of 11 members, including two former presidents. Its goal is to ensure new legislation complies with the nation's laws set forth in the Constitution.

The new law eases some regulations regarding constructing large livestock farms and water storage facilities on farms.

The continued ban on pesticides includes some neonicotinoids, a type of insecticide that has a "growing list of evidence pointing [toward] harmful effects" on humans, bees, and other wildlife, according to The Connexion.

Regardless of France's decisions, the European Union as a whole has been making strides to ban certain pesticides, with a ban on three major pesticides passing in 2018.

Pesticides, designed to kill pests, can also have toxic effects on larger creatures, including humans. Pesticide exposure can have both short-term and chronic health impacts. In the short term, people can experience symptoms like rashes, dizziness, and nausea. Longer exposure can result in cancer, birth defects, and nervous system damage.

Pesticides also pose an environmental risk, as the chemicals can leach into the soil and, from there, contaminate water systems. They can also damage the soil's ecosystem by damaging microbial organisms in the ground.

The ban comes with opposition, mostly coming from farmers' unions and the political right wing.

Farmers like using pesticides because they can keep pests under control and increase crop yields, which can make them more money and keep our food supply stable. Banning pesticides may cost them more.

Some politicians are also against the ban. Right-wing parliament member Laurent Wauquiez criticized "the level of interference by constitutional judges … which is becoming a real problem [for French] democracy," per the report.

On the other hand, proponents mark this as a major win for the environment. Fewer pesticides mean healthier ecosystems and less potential toxins in the food supply.

Olivier Faure, the head of the Socialist Party, said this is "a victory for ecology, health, and democracy."

