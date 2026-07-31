Four men accused in St. Louis Home Depot scheme got $1.7 million for used water heaters

Their "boss" paid them after the returns were completed.

Federal prosecutors say a water-heater return scam stretched across the St. Louis area and beyond, turning bulky used appliances into more than $1.7 million in Home Depot gift cards.

What happened?

According to The Leader, a federal case filed May 27 accuses Jose Antonio Alvarez-Raya, Aron Suarez-Ruiz, Daniel Barreras-Magallanes and Francisco Aguilar-Ortiz of conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to an alleged Home Depot return operation.

Court records say the gift cards obtained in the alleged scheme were later used to buy power tools. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, prosecutors say the cards — worth more than $1.7 million — came from returning used water heaters at St. Louis-area Home Depot stores after their serial numbers and manufacture dates had allegedly been altered.

Investigators say the alleged operation began with water heaters obtained in California and moved by rental truck to home improvement stores in different states. The indictment says the activity ran from March through May 18.

A traffic stop in Arnold on May 14 became a key moment in the case. Court documents say officers who pulled over a 2021 GMC box truck after Alvarez-Raya and Suarez-Ruiz left the Home Depot on Vogel Road found 23 water heaters and multiple fake California identification cards inside; authorities also say the pair had just returned two water heaters there and received $1,521.24 in gift cards.

Court filings say the men also told investigators that their "boss" paid them after the returns were completed.

Why does it matter?

When stores lose money to organized schemes, the fallout can include stricter return policies, greater scrutiny for legitimate customers and higher operating costs.

Investigators say the men altered identifying information on large appliances to make used products appear eligible for return, turning a consumer protection system into a mechanism for fraud.

Water heaters are heavy, resource-intensive products made with metals and other materials, and hauling them across state lines in rental trucks as part of the alleged scam meant more fuel burned and more transportation of bulky goods that otherwise might have gone through reuse or recycling channels.

What's being done?

Federal prosecutors are pursuing conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges against all four men. The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with Arnold and Wentzville police, according to The Leader.

Court documents say the returns took place in multiple states and involved gift cards, fake IDs and the movement of goods.

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