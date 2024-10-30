Trusted media brands caught taking money from known deceptive advertisers: 'Sponsored content advertising is ... powerful'

These campaigns reached both Washington policymakers as well as specially targeted voting demographics, including millennial and Gen Z audiences.

A Congressional investigation into deceptive advertising conducted by the dirty energy industry found troubling results — not just on the part of the oil and gas behemoths but also from major, trusted media brands.

DeSmog covered the investigation, which found that oil giant BP viewed sponsored content as "key," according to subpoenaed internal documents.

One of these documents stated, "Sponsored content advertising is a powerful way to reach a specific audience focused on specific issues. We use sponsored content as a tool to push our messages directly to Washington, DC, [sic] elites who set and influence energy policy — and can decide whether we keep our license to operate."

This sponsored content was published by media brands such as the Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Reuters, Vanity Fair, and more. Reporting from the subpoenaed documents found that their advertorial placements garnered views up to seven figures. These campaigns reached both Washington policymakers as well as specially targeted voting demographics, including millennial and Gen Z audiences.

As DeSmog puts it, these brands' acceptance of fossil industry dollars "underscores the apparent conflict between media companies' claims to impartiality, and their willingness to produce paid content promoting the interests of the fossil fuel industry."

Major dirty fuel companies like BP are responsible for decades of extreme pollution and the production of planet-warming gases. According to the U.N., they are "by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions."

The negative consequences of this cannot be overstated. The atmosphere's soaring temperatures have been repeatedly linked to extreme weather events, a loss of biodiversity, life-threatening pollution, and more.

But in addition to the direct contributions of these energy providers, there's a growing awareness of the role the media plays. After all, when a trusted source for so-called impartial news shares sponsored, politically motivated content, it has the power to penetrate the opinions of the masses.

Continuing to promote these messages rather than instill the reality of the climate crisis is dangerous. Rather, this is a time when voices large and small need to be collaborating to innovate around climate solutions, support responsible brands, and vote for pro-climate candidates in order to pave the way towards a safer, healthier future.

