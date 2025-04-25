Report uncovers disturbing tactic used by massive corporations to manipulate public opinion: 'Pure deception'

The report details an extensive history of disinformation and manipulation from these same companies.

A recent report uncovered perhaps the most brazen example of greenwashing imaginable.

It showed how dirty energy giants are manipulating South Africans to believe that the same companies that smear clean energy are actually dedicated to its success.

What's happening?

The report, which was compiled by South African anti-fossil fuel activist group Fossil Ad Ban (FAB), looked at 200 fossil fuel ads over three months. It found that these companies use manipulative language and imagery to "create a false image of environmental responsibility."

"[Fossil fuel ads] feature scientists and technological innovations to suggest they are solving the [climate] crisis, despite no evidence to support this claim," the report explained.

It continued, "They prominently display wind turbines and solar panels, misleading the public into believing they are driving the transition to clean energy when, in reality, they continue expanding fossil fuel production."

The report detailed an extensive history of disinformation and manipulation from these companies while offering stats on the millions spent on their deceptive ad campaigns.

"Looking at these ads, you'd think fossil fuel companies were in the business of producing wind turbines, solar panels, or even picnic blankets — which is pure deception," FAB campaign manager Lazola Kati said.

The call to action urged by FAB is to expand the definition of greenwashing. The organization hopes "the advertising industry, legal bodies, and regulatory authorities to recognize this broader definition of greenwashing and enforce stricter oversight of fossil fuel advertising."

Why is this report important?

The truth has always been elusive; ironically enough, it is even harder to uncover in the Age of Information. Companies that favor profit over the planet have vast resources to influence public perception of their practices. They can and will hide environmentally devastating truths if it benefits them.

The work that groups like FAB do to uncover greenwashing makes it a bit easier for the average person to identify it themselves. It requires precious time and energy to constantly catch things like Coca-Cola's quiet reneging on its pledge for more returnable or refillable bottles.

While we can identify greenwashing on our own, reports like these make attaining the real truth more viable.

What's being done about greenwashing?

FAB is not the only group out there looking to expose greenwashing. In fact, Dutch airline KLM recently lost a court case in which it was accused of making deceptive statements to paint itself as eco-friendly.

In Italy, huge fines were issued to three transport companies for greenwashing-related offenses. Not only did they use deceptive marketing, but they overcharged customers for a carbon offsetting program and pocketed the extra cash.

So, while there are larger-scale projects uncovering greenwashing, many of the efforts to combat it are also occurring at the individual level. Doing your research and remaining skeptical of outlandish claims of companies' environmental benefits can help you identify greenwashing.

