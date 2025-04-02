  • Business Business

Lawmakers propose bold plan to put funds from large corporations to public use: 'Commitment to holding ... companies accountable'

The legislation demonstrates how states can create practical financial solutions.

The legislation demonstrates how states can create practical financial solutions.

New York is taking bold steps to make big companies pay their fair share for damage to local communities, reported the Shore News Network.

A newly introduced bill in the New York State Senate aims to improve the state's ability to recover costs from major energy companies and fund projects that protect New Yorkers from extreme weather.

The legislation, S824, sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger, would update several laws to better track company responsibility from 2000 to 2024 and give state agencies more tools to gather information.

The Department of Environmental Conservation would get more time to study impacts before sending bills to companies, and new penalties would apply to those who don't pay up.

This improved law would directly benefit everyday New Yorkers by funding infrastructure that protects communities from flooding, heat waves, and storms. The money collected would support projects like seawalls, cooling centers, and storm drains — efforts that protect homes and save money on repair costs after disasters. By holding large corporations accountable, the program ensures the costs of adapting to our heating planet don't fall entirely on taxpayers.

The bill requires companies to share data about their operations and creates stronger oversight of how money gets spent. Up to 1% of funds would cover administration costs, with the rest going to community protection projects.

If passed, these updates would immediately strengthen New York's position as a leader in making sure big companies help pay for community safeguards.

The bill "underscores New York's commitment to holding fossil fuel companies accountable for climate-related costs while refining the process for funding and implementing adaptation projects," according to the Shore News Network.

The legislation demonstrates how states can create practical financial solutions that protect communities and ensure big corporations contribute to fixing problems they helped create. Extreme weather events are becoming more regular and costly, and this approach creates a sustainable funding stream to help improve defenses and aid in any necessary recovery efforts.

