US Army unveils mind-blowing futuristic facility: 'State-of-the-art'

Fort Bliss, known as the "Home of America's Tank Division," just made history by opening the Defense Department's first 3D-printed barracks.

The U.S. Army reported the ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred on January 29, 2025, with Lt. Gen. David Wilson and other Army leaders present.

Three buildings were opened, two in the Pershing Heights area and one at Camp McGregor on the Fort Bliss Training Complex in New Mexico. When construction began in 2024, these were the largest planned 3D-printed structures in the Western Hemisphere.

ICON, an Austin-based company, used their Vulcan printer — a massive five-ton machine standing almost 16 feet tall and 47 feet wide — to make these structures. The printer uses a special concrete material called Lavacrete that adapts to local weather conditions for optimal performance.

Each 5,700-square-foot building can house up to 56 soldiers, with the 382nd Military Police Detachment from Massachusetts being the first to move in. These innovative structures help the military house troops more efficiently while potentially reducing construction waste and energy costs through the better insulation properties of 3D-printed walls.

The new construction method could also help bases better withstand extreme weather events. Meanwhile, traditional buildings often require extensive resources and time to build, while these 3D-printed structures can be completed faster with fewer materials and less waste.

"Fort Bliss is not only a military installation; it's a cornerstone of our nation's defense and a symbol of resilience, strength, and enduring commitment to our nation — a place of growth and transformation," said Lt. Gen. Wilson. "This post has evolved with the times, embracing new technologies, new strategies, and new ways of serving our country."

He added, "The great senator Robert Francis Kennedy once said, 'Do not look at things and wonder why, dream new ideas and say 'why not?' We're here today because many people dreamed of new ideas and said 'why not,' and that's why we're delivering this state-of-the-art facility to the Army today."

