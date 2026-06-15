Retired Texas shrimper flies 8,000 miles to Taipei to confront Formosa over pollution

"We are having funerals every month. Our people are dying of cancer."

Diane Wilson, a 78-year-old retired shrimper from Texas, went to Taipei to challenge Formosa Plastics over pollution she says has damaged Gulf Coast waters and fishing communities in a fight that has spanned decades.

As Inside Climate News reported, the trip took a long-running local fight to the international stage.

What happened?

She was joined by Sharon Lavigne, a Louisiana activist opposing Formosa's proposed petrochemical project in St. James Parish, and Nancy Bui, whose organization is seeking justice for Vietnamese communities affected by a 2016 Formosa-linked industrial disaster.

The Environmental Rights Foundation arranged the visit to Taiwan, where the women met local residents, shareholders, and representatives of Taiwanese lawmakers and banks.

While there, Wilson also met Lin Chun Lan, a Taiwanese oysterman who has spent decades resisting industrial development that he says has damaged coastal waters and traditional fishing livelihoods.

At Formosa's annual shareholder meeting, Wilson accused the company of continuing to release plastic into Texas waters despite a landmark 2019 settlement.

"You know how many times Formosa has violated that zero-discharge?" Wilson asked. "Nine hundred and sixty-two times."

Why does it matter?

In Texas, Wilson said Formosa's plastic waste has threatened bays and creeks tied to her family's fishing heritage.

In Louisiana, Lavigne said more petrochemical expansion could worsen health risks in an area already known as Cancer Alley.

In Vietnam, Bui said coastal families are still waiting for fair compensation years after toxic discharges devastated marine life and local jobs.

What are people saying?

"There is a solidarity, not just within this village but in many villages all around the world," said Annie Huang, an organizer with the Environmental Rights Foundation.

"We are having funerals every month," Lavigne said. "Our people are dying of cancer."

"The victims are not asking for charity," Bui added, "They are asking for justice."

And Wilson offered this advice for anyone afraid to speak up: "People! Step out, be unreasonable."

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