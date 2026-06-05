Ford issues urgent 'Do Not Drive' alert for nearly 4,700 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles

"Loss of vehicle control while driving could not only affect the driver and vehicle, but other lives on the road as well."

Ford has issued an urgent "Do Not Drive" alert as part of a safety recall affecting nearly 4,700 vehicles, including certain Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick pickups.

The warning stems from a manufacturing issue serious enough that drivers could lose control of the vehicle.

What happened?

Ford said Wednesday that 4,653 vehicles are covered by the recall, including certain 2021-2026 Bronco Sport vehicles and 2022-2026 Maverick vehicles.

Ford's Safety Recall Report, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, states that the problem involves front lower control arm ball joints that "may have been incorrectly installed or repaired" at the assembly plant. The recall was internally approved May 19. Ford will cover the full cost of repairs to reduce the burden on affected vehicle owners, according to the NHTSA.

More directly, this means there's a significant issue with the front suspension of the vehicles that could lead to "loss of vehicle control" while driving.

Why does it matter?

A "Do Not Drive" alert is among the strongest warnings an automaker can issue. With this, a $27,168 per vehicle can be issued a civil penalty if the federal stop-sale requirement isn't followed.

A loss of vehicle control while driving could not only affect the driver and vehicle, but other lives on the road as well, and should be taken very seriously.

What's being done?

This type of recall even means the vehicle should not be driven to get to a dealership. Instead, owners. If owners had paid out-of-pocket for the issues then they're eligible for a refund, as long as the repairs were performed prior to June 19, 2026.

Instead of driving to a nearby dealership, owners of 2021-2026 Bronco Sport and 2022-2026 Maverick models can check whether their vehicle is included by entering the VIN through Ford or the NHTSA recall lookup tool. If the vehicle is affected, drivers can follow the recall instructions and contact a Ford dealership. Owners should only rely on the official recall instructions before using the vehicle again.

Ford's recall report sums up the risk clearly: the front lower control arm ball joints "may have been incorrectly installed or repaired," and the defect "may result in loss of vehicle control while driving, increasing the risk of [a] crash."

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