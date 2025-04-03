Ford fulfills its huge promise to EV drivers with 140,000 free charging adapters: 'This is only the beginning'

"The company said it remains committed to making it easier and simpler to own an EV."

Ford fulfilled its promise to customers and sent out 140,000 free charging adapters for Tesla charging stations.

Ford wants to boost the electric vehicle market while ensuring it corners a decent chunk of it. According to Electrek, the car manufacturer sent EV customers a free North American Charging Standard adapter. Ford EV owners can now charge at Tesla Supercharging stations.

Ford's BlueOval Charge Network has become North America's largest public integrated charging network. It includes major players in the charging market, such as Tesla Superchargers, Electrify America, Shell Recharge, and ChargePoint.

Now, Ford EV owners have access to an extra 20,000 chargers in the Tesla Supercharger network, compared to just 4,700 last year. This rounds out the BlueOval Charge Network's collection of DC fast chargers to approximately 44,000. The NACS adapter is a game-changer for these EV owners.

According to Electrek, "The company said it remains committed to making it easier and simpler to own an EV and that this is only the beginning."

While the adapter retails on the Ford website for $200, the company was happy to give them out for free to existing owners. Ford also gives EV buyers a Level 2 home charger with standard installation, an eight-year, 100,000-battery warranty, roadside assistance, and 24/7 live EV support. This is all included in Ford's Power Promise, making it effortless to switch to an EV.

Ford's efforts to help people seamlessly switch to an EV help consumers. The perceived inconvenience of replacing a gas-powered vehicle with an electric one is dwindling, and for good reason.

EVs allow consumers to save money on car costs. According to a 2020 Consumer Reports study, EV drivers spend around 60% less on fuel than gas vehicle owners. The average car owner spends over $2,000 on gas annually. An EV could save you hundreds every year.

Making EVs more accessible also helps cool the planet. It reduces the harmful emissions created by vehicles. The fewer gas vehicles on the road, the better the air quality is for everyone. And researchers are developing new ways to make lithium mining for batteries more sustainable.

People commented on the news, praising Ford. One person said, "Nice to see a CEO who still takes an interest in his company and keeps his promises."

Another person said, "I wish Chevy would do this." Hopefully, other car manufacturers will follow Ford's lead.

