Ford recalls nearly 420,000 Expeditions and Navigators over seat belt issue that may cause injuries

A belt that suddenly locks or does not move as expected can impede proper use of the belt.

A major Ford recall is putting hundreds of thousands of SUV owners on alert after federal regulators warned that a seat belt issue could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The problem affects nearly 420,000 vehicles, including some of Ford's most popular family SUVs.

What happened?

Ford announced a recall covering nearly 420,000 vehicles after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that some front seat belts may lock unintentionally, according to ABC News.

The NHTSA said the recall covers certain 2018-2022 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models. Regulators said the belts may fail to retract or extend properly, creating potentially serious safety issues during everyday use and in a collision.

The NHTSA said the new action supersedes and expands two earlier recalls. The report said Ford has linked the recall to two warranty claims, two field reports, and one injury.

Why is this recall concerning?

Seat belt defects can pose safety risks for drivers and passengers.

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A belt that suddenly locks or does not move as expected can impede proper use of the belt. If that happens before or during a crash, the consequences could be dire.

The recall expands on earlier actions and affects multiple model years.

What's being done?

The NHTSA report said owners of affected vehicles receive notification by mail with instructions on what to do next. The agency said customers can bring their SUVs to a dealer, where both front seat belt retractors will be inspected at no charge.

If the retractors are part of the recall, dealers will replace them at no charge as well.

ABC News stated that owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 to learn more. The NHTSA also has a search function where you can enter your car's state and license number or its VIN to learn about any possible recalls.

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