Ford, GM back Washington bill critics say guts drivers' right to repair

"Who would have thought that the car manufacturers will be the ones pushing for a carless society."

Buying a car is expensive enough. For many drivers, the expectation is simple: If you paid for it, you should be able to fix it yourself or take it to a local mechanic without a manufacturer getting in the way.

But creator Loyal Moses (@LoyalMoses) has said some of the biggest automakers are backing legislation that would weaken drivers' right to repair their own cars.

What's happening?

In a recent short-form video, Moses accused Ford, GM, and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation of opposing the Right to Repair Act. It's a pending piece of legislation that would allow customers and independent mechanics to repair their own vehicles and electronics without relying on manufacturer-authorized services.

It would also include allowing customers access to their own data. When drivers are using their cars, the vehicle collects data like where they travel to, how fast they drive, and how hard they brake.

This information is usually accessible only to manufacturers. If this data were publicly available, drivers and independent mechanics could do the same work for potentially less money, WIRED reported.

But the Motor Vehicle Modernization Act, introduced in February, excluded the provisions listed in the Repair Act, including granting owners and independent mechanics access to vehicle data. Ford, GM, and the Alliance have publicly supported this after the act was passed on May 21.

"The telematics provision, that's the part about your data, that's the part about you being able to control how you get information in and out of your truck or car or changing it — that all got stripped out entirely," Moses said. "It's gone."

The bill has not yet reached a full House floor vote, but it has a Sept. 30 deadline.

Why does it matter?

Right-to-repair battles can hit the wallet fast. Consumers spend an average of $838 whenever they need to repair their cars, according to Cox Automotive.

If manufacturers restrict access to software, diagnostics, or the data needed to complete repairs, owners may be pushed toward dealership service departments, where costs are often higher, and options are fewer.

That can be especially frustrating as vehicles become more dependent on electronics and connected systems.

Even relatively basic fixes can require specialized tools or digital access, making it harder for people to maintain their own cars or rely on trusted neighborhood shops.

When repairs become harder or more expensive than they should be, people may delay maintenance, scrap usable vehicles sooner, or replace parts and cars unnecessarily — all of which can raise household costs and material waste.

What are people saying?

Commenters were pretty aligned on what people should be doing in response to this action.

"Bankrupt all of them. Let their products rot on the lot," one person wrote.

Another commenter said, "Don't buy new cars. Vote with your dollars."

"Who would have thought that the car manufacturers will be the ones pushing for a carless society," a third person joked.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.