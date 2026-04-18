Ford offers $3,500 gas cards to new car buyers

Higher gas prices has driven one of America's top automakers to entice customers with free gas cards.

Higher gas prices are omnipresent right now, whether you're simply paying attention to the news or happen to pass by a gas station during your day.

Against that backdrop, it's unsurprising that Ford is trying to entice customers with free gas cards worth up to $3,500 with the purchase of select vehicles, as CarsDirect reported.

As always, though, the devil is in the details.

First of all, the deal is only available in Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Denver, and Seattle, and for buyers of new Bronco Sports and Mavericks. If you're looking to get the deal with a lease or one of their other models, you're out of luck.

The bigger gas card savings also don't apply to the Maverick Hybrid, which only gets a $1,000 discount, per CarsDirect.

It's not a shock that Ford chose these two models, as both are lagging performers in their 2025 fleet, as Autoblog noted.

Another problem with the offer is that it can't be combined with any other available incentives, and it might take over a month for the card to even arrive in the mail.

For that reason, CarsDirect argued that other preexisting incentives and offers from the brand are equal or even superior. For instance, there's $3,000 in Retail Customer Cash that buyers can apply to their purchase price for a Bronco Sport right away.

It found comparable incentives for the Maverick, too. It all adds up to the offer looking like a marketing ploy, especially in areas where gas prices are nearing $6 per gallon, like in California.

The decision to only apply the offer to two struggling models and not to vehicles that guzzle gas at an even higher rate, like the F-150, drives the narrow purpose of this promotion home.

While Ford might get some eyeballs and even a little traffic based on this offer, it seems many potential buyers will leave disappointed after taking a closer look at the fine print.

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