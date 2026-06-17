Ford still is not sharing the truck's name or a precise release date.

Instead of unveiling its next EV pickup in the usual way, Ford appears to be hiding an early teaser site behind a QR code affixed to a camouflaged test truck.

The message on the page is simple: "You spotted a unicorn."

What happened?

How-To Geek says Ford has put up an early preview page for a planned electric pickup expected to start around $30,000, giving enthusiasts a look at the vehicle long before launch.

People reportedly found the page by scanning a QR code on a prototype, which opened a site with a few brief clips of the truck during development and testing.

Ford still is not sharing the truck's name or a precise release date.

It has called the pickup midsize, but the prototype seems closer in size to the Maverick than to the Ranger or the former F-150 Lightning.

The page says this "herd" is due in 2027 and will be built in Louisville.

The videos mostly show the truck under camouflage.

Why does it matter?

Ford says it plans to bring the price down by using a simpler Universal Electric Vehicle platform and a lithium iron phosphate battery.

That could be a big deal for buyers who want a pickup's utility but have found most EVs too expensive, since a truck that lands near $30,000 would be more attainable.

Ford is pitching the vehicle as offering more cabin space than a Toyota RAV4 and lower ownership costs than a Tesla Model Y.

More broadly, EVs can reduce spending on fuel, especially when gas prices swing, and they usually need less routine maintenance because they skip oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

For readers considering the switch, this guide can help break down what to know.

Charging an EV at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. Qmerit is helping homeowners who want to install Level 2 chargers, providing them with free, instant quotes.

Installing solar panels can boost those savings even more, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or pulling power from the grid. EnergySage can connect you with vetted local installers, and save you up to $10,000 on your install through competitive bids.

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