Ford pivots from big electric trucks and SUVs to a $30,000, midsize pickup with a lean battery

The automaker also plans to use lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are generally less expensive than other EV batteries.

Instead of focusing its electric future on large pickups and SUVs, Ford is redirecting its EV plans toward a new platform intended for smaller, less expensive vehicles.

At the center of that push is a four-door midsize electric pickup that Electrek reports is expected to cost about $30,000, a figure that could put EV ownership within reach for many more buyers.

What happened?

The auto giant's new Universal Electric Vehicle platform is meant to underpin a new generation of lower-priced EVs, with the midsize pickup first in line for a planned 2027 launch, per Electrek.

Ford says its advantage will come from efficiency, not just battery size.

Speaking with Autocar, Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, said some Chinese EV makers use "really cheap batteries," but added that lower control-system efficiency can leave those packs larger and heavier than necessary.

Instead, Ford's strategy is to get more out of smaller, lighter battery systems through aerodynamic and engineering improvements. That work has drawn heavily from motorsport.

Autocar reported that more than half of the California aerodynamics team working on the new platform came from Formula 1, which Farley tied to the gains by saying, "We've found 20-30% gains in efficiency but we had to get people over from motorsport to do it."

Electrek said Ford expects the upcoming pickup to beat every truck sold in the U.S. by 15% in terms of aerodynamic efficiency.

The automaker also plans to use lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are generally less expensive than other EV batteries, and to rely on gigacasting to significantly reduce production complexity.

Why does it matter?

A $30,000 electric pickup could mark a major shift for consumers who want the fuel savings of an EV without the high sticker prices that have kept many shoppers on the sidelines.

EVs can also cut routine maintenance costs because they do not require oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles.

Smaller batteries can help lower costs while still delivering useful range. That could make EVs more affordable without sacrificing practicality, especially for drivers who want a versatile daily vehicle with cargo space.

The competitive pressure is especially intense as Chinese brands expand rapidly. If Ford can demonstrate it can build efficient, lower-cost EVs in the U.S., it could improve its chances of remaining competitive globally while also offering drivers more affordable alternatives to gas-powered pickups.

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