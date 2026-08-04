As Chinese EVs loom in the US, Ford is racing to build more affordable electric cars

Any large-scale entry would most likely require major policy changes.

Ford is shaping its EV strategy around a possibility that still sounds far-off to many U.S. drivers: Chinese brands eventually selling electric cars in America.

Jim Farley, the company's CEO, has said that could unfold within five to 10 years, and Ford is trying to get ready with cheaper EVs of its own.

What's happening?

At a recent employee town hall, Farley said he expects Chinese automakers to make it into the U.S. market sometime in the next decade despite the barriers currently standing in their way, according to Jalopnik. People who watched the meeting said Ford executives see the longer end of that window as the more likely timing for any arrival.

That outlook is notable because, as Jalopnik reported, lawmakers have continued trying to keep Chinese-made vehicles out of the country through tariffs and connected-vehicle regulations.

At the moment, the U.S. has a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, along with federal restrictions that would prohibit Chinese vehicle software starting with 2027 models and Chinese hardware starting with 2030 models.

Even so, Ford's internal posture suggests the company is planning for eventual competition from China rather than dismissing the idea.

To respond, Ford is working on a set of lower-priced EVs aimed at closing the gap on the cost and efficiency that have helped Chinese automakers build momentum in places like Mexico.

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford recently summed up the company's position at an Axios event: "We have to go toe-to-toe with China."

Why does it matter?

Affordability is at the center of the issue. Many Americans interested in switching to an EV continue to run into the same problem: There still are not enough budget-friendly electric options.

If Chinese automakers eventually enter the U.S. market — or if pressure from that possibility pushes companies such as Ford to move faster — consumers could benefit from lower prices, improved efficiency, and a wider range of choices.

That could mean upfront savings compared with many of today's higher-priced EVs, especially as electric trucks and SUVs continue to dominate the premium end of the market.

A more affordable EV can help households spend less on fuel and avoid some of the routine maintenance costs associated with gas-powered vehicles, while also cutting tailpipe pollution. That can make transportation costs more stable when gasoline prices remain unpredictable.

What's being done?

For now, federal policy remains the main obstacle keeping Chinese EVs out of U.S. showrooms. The current tariffs and software restrictions mean any large-scale entry would most likely require major policy changes, new compliance strategies, or both. In the meantime, automakers are trying to prepare rather than wait.

By building "cheap-ish" EVs from the ground up, Ford is signaling that future demand may depend more on practical pricing than on luxury add-ons.

If Ford and other automakers succeed in bringing lower-cost EVs to market with strong range and efficiency, more buyers may soon get the chance to make the switch without stretching their budgets the way early adopters often had to.

As Bill Ford put it, "We can't expect to keep them out forever," and the real challenge is to "be able to beat them at their own game."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.