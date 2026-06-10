Ford finally built the Bronco many Americans would want — but it is stuck in China

"Come on, Ford, do the right thing. Give us the electrified Bronco."

American drivers have been waiting for a Bronco that mixes family practicality, off-road personality, impressive range, and electrified driving at a price that does not feel out of reach. Ford seems to have made one — but only for China, not the United States.

What happened?

As InsideEVs noted, the Bronco New Energy could rebuild the automaker's momentum in China after years of falling sales. It keeps the rugged Bronco look familiar to American drivers while replacing a traditional gas setup with electric propulsion.

Buyers can choose between a fully battery-electric version and an extended-range electric vehicle, or EREV. In the EREV, a 1.5-liter gas engine is used only to recharge the battery, not to power the wheels directly.

The EV is rated for up to 404 miles of range. Ford said the EREV can travel 137 miles on electricity alone and up to 748 miles when the battery works with the onboard generator. A video shared by InsideEVs provides an up-close-and-personal look at the new Bronco.

According to InsideEVs, the SUV also includes features designed for both everyday driving and outdoor trips, including a large glass roof, reclining front seats, and an inflatable mattress made for the interior. The EREV has a base price of about $32,000.

Why does it matter?

A Bronco-style EV or EREV could offer a rare mix of utility, performance, and low ownership costs. Switching to an EV can save you money on fuel, and EVs generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles.

Shoppers are looking for vehicles that can handle family hauling, road trips, and outdoor gear without the high fuel bills that come with traditional SUVs.

That said, this Bronco is likely to stay in China. InsideEVs reported that the model was developed with JMC, Ford's joint venture partner in the country; depends on a China-based supply chain; and would likely face steep tariffs, software, and regulatory hurdles in North America.

American EV maker Rivian just released its R2 SUV, which launched at around $57,000 but will eventually have a standard entry option at $45,000, and Ford may have seen the R2 as stiff competition for an EV Bronco in the U.S. given that the Bronco is probably the vehicle with the most Rivian-like design aesthetics.

Charging an EV at home is also much cheaper than relying on public chargers. Installing solar panels can push savings even higher, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing power from the grid.

What are people saying?

On paper, Ford appears to have landed on an appealing formula, especially for buyers who want capability without constantly paying for gas.

The frustration is that the product may never reach the U.S. market.

"Come on, Ford, do the right thing. Give us the electrified Bronco," Kevin Williams of InsideEVs said.

One commenter wrote, "We need this in U.S. ASAP." Another asked for it in Canada, and yet another thought it would be great in Europe.

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