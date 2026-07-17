FPL customers in Florida will see about $8 back on September bills after utility review

"The Commission's review helps ensure customers pay only the reasonable and necessary costs of restoring service."

Florida Power & Light Company customers will see a modest break on their electric bills this fall. Daily Energy Insider reported that this is happening because regulators set the utility's final 2024 storm recovery amount below the earlier estimate.

What happened?

According to Daily Energy Insider, the Florida Public Service Commission approved the amount Florida Power & Light Company can recover for 2024 restoration work tied to Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. The final total is $1.125 billion.

In December 2024, regulators had authorized an interim storm charge using an estimated total of about $1.2 billion. Those temporary charges have been showing up on customer bills during 2025.

With the final approved amount coming in lower, customers will receive a one-time credit on their September bills. For a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, that credit is about $8.

The approved total includes $88.3 million for Debby, $167.6 million for Helene, and $774.4 million for Milton. FPL serves about 6 million customer accounts, reaching roughly 12 million Floridians in 43 counties, according to Daily Energy Insider.

Why is this helpful?

Restoring power is essential, but the cost of repairing lines, replacing damaged equipment, and deploying crews often flows back to ratepayers — like with Georgia Power's proposal to recover $912 million in Hurricane Helene repair costs from charging customers.

Hurricanes can move through a city in a matter of hours, but the costs of rebuilding after major storms can last for months or more. In a hurricane-prone state, storm recovery costs are unavoidable, but customers shouldn't bear the brunt of them.

Oversight is essential to ensure households don't pay more than necessary for storm recovery.

What's being done?

Regulators first let FPL collect an interim charge based on projected restoration expenses. They then returned to the case after the company's actual costs were better established.

That process can correct estimates that come in too high. In this case, it means customers will get money back instead of continuing to pay based on the larger provisional amount.

Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Gabriella Passidomo Smith highlighted the work that the commission is doing to keep prices fair.

"Florida's electric utilities play a critical role in restoring power after major storms," Smith said, as reported by Daily Energy Insider. "Maintaining a reliable and resilient electric grid requires continued investment, and the Commission's review helps ensure customers pay only the reasonable and necessary costs of restoring service while supporting a reliable electric system for all Floridians."

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