Lawmakers battle over controversial bill that could have big impact in restaurants: 'They should be empowered to make the decisions'

A pair of bills making their way through the Florida legislature has experts concerned local governments will become disempowered to solve their most pressing community problems.

What's happening?

Fox 4 meteorologist Andrew Shipley has been monitoring Senate Bill 1822 and House Bill 562, two proposals that could strip local governments of the ability to regulate single-use plastic packaging and other material waste.

"It's another in a long stream of bills that are hoping to preempt local governments from making decisions to manage their own resources," Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation environmental policy director Matt DePaolis told Fox 4.

Why is this important?

Supporters of the bills say that having statewide uniformity is a good thing, giving a clear path forward while making things more convenient for consumers, Fox 4 reported.

However, critics say local governments need to be able to mobilize when something is amiss, as unsightly and toxic plastic pollution could upend the lucrative tourism industry, leading visitors to select destinations with more robust waste-management policies.

With its pristine beaches and biodiverse ecosystems, Florida attracts tourists from all over the world to places like Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Clearwater, Siesta Key, and more.

In 2023, visitors spent a record $131 billion in the state, according to that year's report on the Economic & Fiscal Impact of Tourism and the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The following year, the Sunshine State welcomed a record number of tourists.

What's more, plastic litter is also harmful to marine life, and it can throw off the protective balance of Earth's ecosystems.

"If Sanibel wanted to prevent Styrofoam from being handed out at local restaurants and it thought that was a tool to protect its beaches, and mangrove wetlands, and dune systems, from that plastic trash and pollution, this bill would prevent them from doing that," DePaolis told Fox 4, noting that Sanibel doesn't currently have such a ban in place.

What's being done about this?

DePaolis suggested the people who know their communities best should have the decisions in their hands — which could help local jurisdictions handle problems that arise more effectively.

"These local governments are the ones that are living, working, and playing in the resources, and they are ones closest to the requirements that our environments and communities have, so they should be empowered to make the decisions to protect them if they so choose," DePaolis told Fox 4.

Contacting your local representatives is one way to make your voice heard on this issue, while talking with family and friends can help raise awareness about the matter.

More broadly, supporting brands with plastic-free packaging and choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday products can help reduce the collective amount of troublesome plastic waste.

