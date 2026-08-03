Some Florida families ration air conditioning as power bills rise with the heat

Another 27% said they keep the AC on but put off paying other bills to cover the expenses.

Across Florida, the cost of keeping homes cool in summer has become a serious household strain, pushing many residents into tough decisions.

For many lower-income families, one of those decisions is whether to leave the air conditioning off while they sleep so the electric bill does not rise further.

What's happening?

In South Florida, hotter weather is colliding with higher electric bills, and WPTV reported that some families are cutting back on air conditioning use at night despite the lingering heat and humidity.

Research out of the consumer financial company Advance America found that nearly one in five lower-income Florida families making under $50,000 a year said they turn off the AC while sleeping to keep utility costs lower, as described by WPTV. Another 27% said they keep the AC on but put off paying other bills to cover the expenses.

Why does it matter?

Unfortunately, in Florida and the rest of the country, utility bills are growing quickly alongside inflation, and brutal heat waves only make the situation worse.

Florida Power & Light spokesperson Francine Freitas told WPTV that air conditioning may account for "upwards of 50%-60%" of a home's total energy bill.

Freitas explained that turning the AC off overnight can work against households. "I really don't recommend that. Your AC has to run and it's best at night when temperatures are lower," she said. Because the air is cooler after sunset, systems do not have to work as hard then as they do during the day.

What can I do?

Raising the thermostat gradually rather than shutting the system off entirely may be more effective. FPL says setting the thermostat somewhere from 75 to 78 degrees can cut monthly cooling costs by 3% to 5% per degree, per WPTV.

Closing blinds and curtains during the hottest parts of the day, sealing leaks around doors and windows, and cleaning or replacing AC filters each month can also help to lower utility costs.

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