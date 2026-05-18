Fisker did what most failed EV startups never do and still imploded, their customers say

"It's been very cool to see what is possible when a giant mega corporation isn't in the way of progress and features owners actually want."

Fisker became one of the most talked-about startups in the electric vehicle space, famous for planning to include solar panels on its vehicles' roofs before eventually declaring bankruptcy in 2024.

But unlike many failed EV companies, it actually delivered cars to its customers before folding. Now, its collapse has left some drivers with cars that have no current manufacturer.

One owner of the Fisker Ocean took to Reddit to describe how owners of the brand's remaining EVs are coping with the brand going "supernova."

The original poster explained that he "wanted to share what we've been up to as owners."

The first step was the formation of a nonprofit organization, the Fisker Owners Association, which advocates for owners, helps them stay informed, and provides them with resources to help keep their EVs on the road for many more years.

But beyond helping Fisker owners stay up to date, it also "included getting a seat at the table in the bankruptcy hearing, ensuring that software and hardware recalls had funding set aside to rectify owner vehicles."

Next, volunteers associated with Fisker ownership created two parts distribution companies: Tsunami Automotive (for North American owners) and Tidal Wave (for EU owners). These subsidiaries helped owners get replacements for items such as fobs, windshields, and brake pads.

The FOA also worked to ensure owners could update their software without major snags. As the poster noted, "We created a volunteer network to install these updates at meetups worldwide. To date, we've updated thousands of cars this way."

Commenters on Reddit were supportive of the network of Fisker owners and the actions they've taken to advocate for themselves.

One top comment commended the work, saying: "I love that you guys have been able to do this! Something I find interesting is that your owners association has been able to get access to the vehicles in ways that OEMs tend to intentionally prevent. It's been very cool to see what is possible when a giant mega corporation isn't in the way of progress and features owners actually want."

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