Company sends powerful message with ban on controversial material: 'Testaments to the company's dedication'

Major solar panel manufacturer First Solar has pledged to keep deep sea minerals out of its supply chain, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

The nascent practice of harvesting deep sea mineral nodules is likely to cause significant biodiversity damage along ocean floors. This is a steep challenge for manufacturers building electrification equipment like batteries since mineral demands are only rising. Switching over to EVs, batteries, and solar power reduces dependency on dirty energy and atmospheric pollution from use.

This leaves a hard choice: protect biodiversity in the deep sea, or support climate solutions with needed minerals?

Advocacy group As You Sow suggests that it's possible to do both by leaning on less destructive mineral sources, such as recycling.

As a case in point, First Solar claims it has recycled over 400,000 metric tons of solar panels so far with an average material recovery rate of 95%. You can support these efforts by responsibly recycling electronics instead of sending them to landfills, where they're likely to leach toxic chemicals. Take a look at our guide on how to manage your e-waste for proper recycling, and maybe even make a few bucks in the process.

Japan has gone ahead and begun deep-sea mineral exploration. Meanwhile, Canada has pledged against deep-sea mining, and Norway has paused its efforts. Private companies such as Apple, Google, Rivian, Salesforce, and Samsung have all signed a moratorium on deep-sea minerals, according to As You So.

"First Solar can confidently make a commitment to keep seabed minerals out of its supply chains because the Company understands the power of circularity," said Elizabeth Levy, biodiversity program coordinator at As You Sow. "Its recycling accomplishments and new deep-sea mining policy are testaments to the Company's dedication to sustainability and responsibility to people and the global ecosystem."

