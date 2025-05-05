Government ends decades-old energy source in unprecedented shift: 'This gives me hope'

For residents, this transition means more stable energy prices and a more sustainable heating system.

April 1 in Salmisaari, Helsinki, marked a historic move for Finland's climate goals as the country permanently closed its final coal-fired power and heat plant.

A Reuters article highlighted Finland's ambitious goal to eliminate coal use for energy by 2029. Leading the charge is Helen, one of the nation's largest energy providers, which is fully owned by the city of Helsinki. Helen was the final Finnish power producer to phase out coal, marking a major milestone in the country's clean energy transition.

In an interview with Reuters, Helen CEO Olli Sirkka acknowledged that the switch to clean energy comes with a price, but he emphasized that it's a necessary and deliberate investment. "It is perhaps necessary to admit that a clean transition does not come cheaply. It is indeed a value choice, and it is one that we have made both as a society and as Helen," Sirkka said.

The shutdown of Helen's coal-fired operations will cut the company's carbon dioxide pollution by 50%. Moving forward, Helen plans to replace coal with renewable energy sources such as waste heat, heat pumps, and biomass. Although a few small plants still rely on coal in emergency situations or during peak demand, Finland's daily use of coal is now virtually over.

For residents, this transition means more stable energy prices and a more sustainable heating system, with Helen's shift to renewable sources expected to lower heating costs over time.

On a broader scale, replacing coal with cleaner alternatives significantly reduces air pollution and planet-warming gases, helping Finland move closer to its climate targets while improving public health and environmental quality.

By reducing coal use, Helen's efforts not only contribute to cleaner air and lower carbon pollution, but Finland is also setting an example for other nations to mitigate climate change and improve the quality of life for people worldwide by creating a healthier, more sustainable planet.

The public has responded positively to Finland's transition. One commenter on a Facebook post wrote, "Well done Finland, also the happiest country on earth I read recently." Another shared: "This gives me hope!"

