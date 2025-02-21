A big brand just launched a revolutionary new meat tray — here's why shoppers are paying attention

"Our goal is to lead the way in innovation."

More and more companies are recognizing the consumer demand for less plastic in the world and are making changes in how they package their products.

While plenty of companies are making minute changes, one recently announced it had created packaging for meats consisting of 70% less plastic than the standard trays currently used. FiberWise, a division of Hartmann (a company known for creating more sustainable egg packaging), announced it is introducing fiber-based meat trays.

Seventy percent less plastic is nothing to sneeze at, and this significant reduction will undoubtedly make an impact on consumers' lives. Less plastic used, partnered with the recyclability of these fiber-based trays, will lead to less waste in landfills, which in turn leads to cleaner air.

The majority of plastics are made from chemicals that come from dirty fuels; shale gas, in particular, has seen a recent boom in the U.S. By reducing the amount of plastic used in packaging, pollution from dirty fuels is also reduced, which can protect communities from unbreathable air and extreme weather events driven by an overheating planet.

Less plastic in the world also decreases the risks of microplastics, which are tiny fragments of degraded polymers found in the soil, air, and water. Microplastics have become an increasing concern for consumers, as we've only recently discovered how prevalent they are.

Though there are always setbacks when companies attempt to make sustainable changes at this scale, FiberWise has an advantage in that it is already compatible with production lines that currently exist. Integrating this product should be fairly seamless if customers are willing to purchase the new packaging.

Considering the rise of companies deciding to innovate to reduce plastic, like Canovation creating a resealable aluminum can to replace plastic bottles, or CRDC Global turning plastic trash into an additive used in concrete mixes, it's not too much to hope that more companies will jump on the bandwagon.

Hartmann business unit director Kati Ørskov said in a press release, "FiberWise presents a viable, eco-friendly alternative with the potential to transform the packaging market over the long term. Our goal is to lead the way in innovation by offering solutions that reduce environmental impact while maintaining high-quality standards."

