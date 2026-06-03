Ferrari says its $640,000 Luce is already booked into 2027 despite brutal design backlash

The update came shortly after the car's Rome debut, which set off a wave of criticism.

Ferrari says its first fully electric model may be finding buyers faster than critics expected, even after the internet had strong thoughts on its design after its initial debut.

According to Electrek, citing a Bloomberg report, CEO Benedetto Vigna said the automaker's $640,000 Luce is drawing interest from current Ferrari owners as well as first-time buyers, with reservations now stretching close to the end of 2027.

The update came shortly after the car's Rome debut, which sparked a harsh wave of online criticism of its styling. Vigna said demand appears stronger than that reaction would suggest.

The five-seat, four-door EV is scheduled to begin deliveries in October 2026. It combines four motors producing 1,050 horsepower with an 800-volt system and 530-kilometers, or roughly 330 miles, of estimated range.

Ferrari shares fell by as much as 8% in the days after the unveiling before partially recovering, Electrek noted.

Critics compared the car to far more ordinary vehicles.

Vigna said the Luce emerged from a five-year development process. It uses a four-motor layout, per-wheel torque management, rear-axle steering, and an active suspension system.

At the same time, early orders should be treated with some caution. Ferrari's allocation system rewards loyal collectors, and some buyers may be placing orders partly to stay in line for future limited-edition models.

Still, an order book running into late 2027 suggests there is meaningful interest in the new model.

While Ferrari's Luce has drawn criticism for its styling and lofty price tag, it doesn't change the broader advantages of switching to an EV.

If you're considering making the leap, one of the biggest benefits of EV driving is that charging at home is typically far cheaper than using public chargers, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars each year.

You can make home charging even more convenient with a Level 2 charger, and the experts at Qmerit help homeowners explore their options by providing free instant installation estimates.

For even greater savings, many EV owners pair their vehicles with solar panels, since generating your own electricity is often cheaper than relying on the grid or paying for public charging.

If you're interested in solar, EnergySage can connect you with vetted installers and help you compare competitive bids, with some homeowners saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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