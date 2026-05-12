FEMA rehires employees in attempt to 'stabilize' before hurricane season

"Under new leadership, FEMA is addressing outstanding personnel actions to ensure workforce stability."

As hurricane season approaches, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is reversing a wave of staffing cuts that had raised alarm bells about the agency's ability to respond to major disasters.

The move comes as officials say they are working to "stabilize" and shore up the workforce ahead of a busy summer set to bring extreme heat, severe hurricanes, and international events like the FIFA World Cup.

What's happening?

FEMA has reportedly begun rehiring employees who were pushed out through staffing cuts overseen before former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired in March.

Emergency management specialist Abby McIlraith told the New York Times that 14 of the workers who signed a public letter warning that the agency is repeating the same mistakes it did before Hurricane Katrina have now been reinstated. McIlraith was one of the signatories and is among the rehired workers.

The agency is also reaching out to disaster workers whose temporary roles ended in January and offering many of them their jobs back, according to people familiar with the process who spoke to the Times on condition of anonymity.

Why does FEMA staffing matter?

For many Americans, FEMA's staffing levels are not just a government issue. The agency protects Americans when hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and other emergencies threaten homes, power systems, roads, and economies.

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If the agency is understaffed heading into summer, communities could face slower responses and less support during the dangerous weather events that are becoming more common as our planet overheats.

That concern is especially pressing as the wildfire season is already underway in some states, and forecasters are warning that 2026 may be an especially devastating El Niño year, bringing extreme weather.

In addition, the World Cup is set to unfold in June and July across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Extreme weather that affects American cities during that time could have major impacts on the high-volume event.

What else is being done about the staffing issues?

Under new leadership, FEMA appears to be trying to rebuild its response capacity.

Markwayne Mullin, the newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary, says his agency is now revisiting unresolved personnel decisions. FEMA falls under the DHS umbrella.

Additionally, one federal judge is pressuring FEMA to release internal communications about its initial staff firings. The legal fight over the earlier firings is still unfolding, and FEMA has not said how its rehiring efforts could affect that case.

But the agency's shift suggests officials recognize the urgency of getting more workers in place as the country enters a new disaster season. Victoria Barton, a FEMA spokeswoman, is telling the press that the agency is working to "stabilize."

"Under new leadership, FEMA is addressing outstanding personnel actions to ensure workforce stability and a strong, deployable surge force for upcoming national events and potential disasters," Barton wrote in an email to the Times.

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