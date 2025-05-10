  • Business Business

Officials warn of emerging crisis as hurricane season approaches: 'They're worried'

Federal cuts are having a devastating impact.

by Zachary Ehrmann
Federal cuts are having a devastating impact.

Photo Credit: iStock

With hurricane season only weeks away, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is supposed to help Americans recover from climate-fueled disasters, is facing a dangerous setback. 

What's happening?

According to internal sources reported by CNN, around 1,000 FEMA employees have accepted voluntary buyouts or early retirement offers in a workforce reduction effort led by the Department of Government Efficiency. 

The exodus accounts for roughly 20% of its permanent staff and includes key figures behind disaster operations, recovery coordination, and community support efforts.

The cuts might not stop there. A new directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees the agency for the Trump administration and vowed to "eliminate FEMA" altogether, has placed stricter renewal rules on thousands of temporary disaster-response workers, many of whom now face unstable 30-day contract extensions. 

"People don't want to work here anymore," one senior FEMA official told CNN. "They're worried about what the agency will look like in a year."

Why are FEMA's losses important?

Experts are calling the wave of departures a "brain drain," warning it could severely impact the agency's ability to respond to the increasingly intense storms climate change continues to supercharge.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The climate crisis is driving stronger, more destructive hurricanes by fueling warmer oceans and shifting atmospheric patterns. While hurricanes are not new, scientists overwhelmingly agree that human-caused rising global temperatures are putting these storms on steroids, increasing their frequency, intensity, and impact on human life.

That makes a fully staffed, experienced FEMA more important than ever. This mass departure could lead to slower disaster response, limited recovery funding access, and weaker coordination with local and state governments, putting lives and livelihoods at risk. 

As insurance costs climb and homes in high-risk areas become harder to insure, vulnerable communities may feel the pinch the hardest.

What's being done about the staffing cuts?

While FEMA's future remains uncertain, there are still powerful ways to build climate resilience from the ground up. 

Do you think your house could withstand a hurricane?

No way 😨

Maybe a weak one 🙁

I'm not sure 🤷

It definitely could 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Organizations like Rewiring America are helping Americans make their homes more energy-efficient, while EnergySage is guiding homeowners through solar installations that can reduce reliance on unstable grid infrastructure. Cities are also investing in green infrastructure and improved flood defenses to better withstand extreme weather

Everyday people can take meaningful steps as well by weatherproofing their homes, switching to electric appliances, installing solar where possible, and staying informed about local risks. TCD's resource hub is a great place to explore critical climate issues and take action.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x