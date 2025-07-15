FedEx announces progress on ambitious goals to revolutionize its operations: 'We are proud to celebrate this milestone'

FedEx just released its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, according to Sustainability Magazine, and the numbers look promising for saving money, reducing pollution, and improving logistics for employees and consumers.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to greener operations while outlining the progress it made in 2024. Thanks to upgrades and fuel conservation efforts, FedEx cut its aviation-related pollution by 4.9% and saved around 140 million gallons of jet fuel.

One highlight is FedEx's goals for sourcing sustainable aviation fuel. While just under 1% of the global supply currently comes from SAF, the company plans to source 30% of its jet fuel from cleaner blends by 2030. FedEx has already signed deals with SAF suppliers such as Neste.

"While we know further growth of the SAF market is needed, alongside other innovations, we are proud to celebrate this milestone," said FedEx executive Richard Smith.

FedEx operates more than 8,000 electric vehicles and aims for 50% of all new delivery van purchases to be electric by 2025, increasing to 100% by 2030. The goal is to make all delivery vehicles, including those operated by contractors, fully electric by 2040.

To make that possible, FedEx is investing in grid infrastructure and EV charging, supporting tools such as RMI's GridUp to help utilities plan for the clean energy demand of EVs. That also helps EV drivers by making charging more convenient and accessible.

Plus, with fewer gas-powered cars on the road, air conditions will improve in local communities. FedEx also generated 31 gigawatt-hours of solar power in fiscal 2024 and is targeting 100% renewable electricity for all facilities by 2040.

The company is also leaning into packaging reform. A project replacing single-use plastic bags with reusable mesh versions kept 50 million plastic bags out of landfills. In fiscal 2024, 74% of packaging materials came from certified sustainable sources, and reusable options are helping customers make lower-waste choices.

With more than 17 million shipments handled daily, FedEx's digital sustainability tools are also helping customers track and lower their shipping footprints. More than 13,000 customers have already tried it.

These changes are smart for multiple reasons. Increasingly, the public is seeking environmental responsibility, making a green approach a good business strategy. Many measures that reduce pollution also reduce costs, creating savings that can result in lower prices for consumers. And it's all better for the planet, reducing air pollution and ultimately reducing the overheating of the Earth.

Other companies are joining the green transition with eco-friendly initiatives, including the U.S. Postal Service's EV fleet expansion and PAC Worldwide Corporation's recycled packaging.

FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam wrote in the report: "For over 50 years, FedEx has helped move the world forward. We remain dedicated to making it better and brighter for all."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.