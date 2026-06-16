FDA warns Revlon after finding products were not properly tested for carcinogens, yeast, and mold

Unresolved violations can jeopardize a company's ability to export its products.

A federal warning issued to Revlon is raising new concerns about what could be making its way into everyday beauty and personal-care products, as Bloomberg reported.

According to the FDA warning letter, some Revlon items were not subjected to adequate checks for contaminants, including possible carcinogens, impurities, yeast, and mold.

What happened?

Regulators recently notified Revlon Group Holdings LLC that testing lapses left certain products insufficiently evaluated for contamination, as Bloomberg detailed.

The agency's June 2 warning letter said at least one product carried a heightened risk because it could contain a known human carcinogen. In the version released publicly, however, Bloomberg said the FDA redacted both the product's identity and the name of the suspected contaminant.

FDA investigators said Revlon leaned on results from suppliers without demonstrating that the testing methods could be trusted. They also said the company's quality unit failed to properly check for multiple impurities and accepted yeast and mold levels above standard limits.

Revlon did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.

The warning letter stemmed from an FDA records request tied to Revlon's factory in Oxford, North Carolina, a facility Bloomberg noted the company calls its "largest and most advanced production" site.

Why does it matter?

While the FDA did not publicly identify the carcinogen at issue, the warning comes after years of recalls across the personal-care industry tied to benzene contamination in products including spray sunscreens, hand sanitizers, antiperspirants, and acne treatments.

Carcinogens like Benzene are linked to leukemia and other blood disorders, according to the FDA.

Identifying and quickly addressing these sorts of risks is the kind of safety screening many consumers assume already happens before products ever reach store shelves.

An FDA warning letter carries significant weight even when no recall has yet been announced. Bloomberg reported that it ranks among the agency's toughest enforcement tools, and unresolved violations can jeopardize a company's ability to export its products.

What's being done?

The FDA directed Revlon to assess the risks posed by its products and recall any items that are found to be contaminated, Bloomberg reported.

Regulators also called for "a comprehensive assessment and remediation plan" to ensure the company's quality unit is actually capable of doing its job, the outlet said.

The warning is also the latest challenge for Revlon, Bloomberg noted. It was taken over by creditors during bankruptcy three years ago and has continued to face scrutiny, including ongoing litigation over allegations linking some hair relaxers to cancer, the publication added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.