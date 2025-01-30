Government agency sued after refusing to crack down on materials linked to life-altering health problems: 'Unconscionable'

The organization has gone as far as breaking the law by failing to respond to petitions within the legally allotted time.

Discarded plastics are stuffing our already overpacked landfills, but that's not the only harm they do. Some leach into our food and pose great risk to public health, especially to unborn children.

A coalition of environmental groups is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their failure to address this issue, per the Guardian. But will it be enough to remove these harmful chemicals from our food supply?

What's happening?

The lawsuit in question revolves around phthalates, a group of chemicals found in all kinds of plastics in the U.S. Some of the most common places you'll find phthalates is in food packaging, beauty products, shower curtains, and vinyl flooring. However, it's that first category — food packaging — that concerns these environmental groups most.

The science has been out on phthalates since the 1970s. They've been found to pose significant health risks, including causing developmental issues and certain forms of cancer. They're particularly dangerous for unborn children as they heighten the risk for premature birth, allergies, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism, and even genital deformity in boys.

Phthalates have been found to leach into food at high rates. According to the coalition involved in the lawsuit, the FDA's failure to prevent this is "unconscionable."

In spite of this knowledge, the FDA has failed to follow European authorities in banning or restricting these dangerous chemicals. The organization has gone as far as breaking the law by failing to respond to petitions within the legally allotted time.

Why is this lawsuit important?

There are some clear reasons why a lawsuit is in order in this situation. Phthalates pose a clear, widespread risk to public health, and that risk extends to generations yet unborn.

However, the lawsuit is not just about ensuring that the FDA finally takes action on these dangerous chemicals. It's also about making the voices of concerned citizens heard and prioritizing public safety now and in the future.

Success in this lawsuit could set a powerful precedent in demanding more of the government organizations formed and funded to protect us.

What's being done about phthalates?

As alarming as these chemicals may be, there is action being taken to remove them from shelves. New companies are popping up with a focus on products free of not only phthalates but other toxic chemicals the FDA has yet to ban.

This FDA lawsuit isn't the only legal action being taken against dangerous plastics. Baby bottle companies with products that shed microplastics are facing class-action lawsuits.

As for us, it's important to remain aware of the dangers present in the products we're sold. It's also crucial that we work to hold those who sell those products accountable when they endanger the public.

