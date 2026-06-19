Fayetteville residents, Flint Riverkeeper plan suit over QTS center runoff that bubbled and left sludge

The dispute also comes as data centers face growing scrutiny nationwide.

Residents of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Flint Riverkeeper say they will sue over alleged stormwater problems linked to a QTS data center construction site, citing water conditions that included coagulation, persistent bubbling, and sludge material, as The Newnan Times-Herald reports.

What happened?

A 60-day notice sent to the project's developer and contractors states the groups expect to file suit unless the dispute is resolved first, per the paper.

According to the notice, runoff from multiple parts of the property reached nearby residential land, a tributary of Sandy Creek, and adjacent wetlands, The Times-Herald wrote.

They link the alleged discharges to construction that began at the site in 2023, arguing that inadequate erosion controls led to Clean Water Act violations because the runoff was either unpermitted or out of compliance with the project's permit, according to the publication.

They also said in the complaint that the city required the developers to improve sampling practices in June 2024, but the alleged discharges continued.

Why does it matter?

Stormwater carrying sediment and other pollutants can cloud waterways, damage wetlands, disrupt habitats, and raise concerns for families living near major construction sites.

The dispute also comes as data centers face growing scrutiny nationwide. These facilities are increasingly linked to the boom in AI and cloud computing, which require large amounts of electricity and, in some cases, water for cooling.

This isn't the first time residents have complained about this specific data center. As Politico reported in May, the facility used 30 million gallons of water in 2025 without paying, resulting in low water pressure.

What are people saying?

The announcement also said the water showed "odd characteristics indicative of chemical additives, including coagulation, persistent bubbling and presence of sludge material," according to The Times-Herald.

The plaintiffs added that laboratory testing found elevated concentrations of iron and other metals in water on adjacent residential property, per the publication.

Residents and Flint Riverkeeper said they are open to discussions during the 60-day notice period, the Times-Herald noted. If the claims are not resolved, they say the lawsuit will move forward on July 27.

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