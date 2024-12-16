Shopper discovers concerning switch-up at major clothing companies: 'It's so expensive ...'

"Be motivated by the fact that they are actually, actually robbing you, for real."

Fast fashion was once attractive to consumers because of its low price tags, which allowed people to look trendy without spending a fortune.

But that era is over, as fast fashion isn't even affordable anymore.

What's happening?

In a viral TikTok, Wila (@wilawilaxo) explained how fast fashion companies such as Zara, Asos, and H&M have been charging exorbitant prices for low-quality plastic clothes.

She pointed out how, back in the day, you could walk into one of these stores and buy an item or two with just a bit of change.









But now, fast fashion companies are robbing people of their hard-earned money for items that aren't worth the trip to the mall. Clothing is now going for $80 to $100 or more in fast fashion stores, which Wila said is "ridiculous."

"If you are not motivated by the fact that they are exploiting labor in developing countries, that they are damaging the environment, be motivated by the fact that they are actually, actually robbing you, for real," Wila says.

Why are rising fast fashion costs important?

Wila makes an excellent point, highlighting yet another reason why you should keep fast fashion out of your life. The one factor that used to entice consumers about fast fashion — its cost — is no longer relevant.

Even as the costs of these garments increase, worker wages stay tragically low. As workers make minimal money from producing fast fashion pieces, company executives gain greater profits and continue to scale their businesses to unsustainable levels.

Around the world, unsellable fast fashion trends are filling landfills and damaging ecosystems and communities where these items are dumped and left to decompose into Earth. What's worse, clothing takes hundreds of years to decompose and emits harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere during that process.

What can I do to avoid fast fashion?

To be a mindful and sustainable shopper, consider buying less, mending what you own, and shopping secondhand for new additions.

Avoid falling prey to fast fashion greenwashing campaigns that mislead consumers and lie about where your clothes come from and how they're made.

As you browse thrift store racks, avoid secondhand fast fashion items that will only last a few outings. Instead, choose high-quality garments that are versatile and affordable.

Wila's followers agreed that fast fashion has become unaffordable and should be avoided at all costs.

"It's so expensive and terrible quality," one user wrote.

"Wash the clothes one time, and it's tore up or shrunk," another TikToker said.

"Thrifting for life," someone else said.

