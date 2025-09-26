Experts make disturbing discovery after buying items from Shein and Temu: 'Reflects a fundamental failure'

Fast fashion websites in China are under fire for selling counterfeit and infringing products without the proper licensing.

A new investigation from the nonprofit Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) found that e-commerce platforms like Temu, AliExpress, and Shein are violating intellectual property and consumer protection laws, according to a press release.

"ITIF purchased 51 products from suspicious listings on Temu, AliExpress, and Shein. Among those purchases, ITIF assessed that 24 from Temu, AliExpress, and Shein were likely counterfeits in categories such as cosmetics, toys, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and household items," ITIF said in the press release.

The foundation said that addressing this issue with fast fashion fraud will require coordinated action from the U.S. government.

ITIF recommended that the Office of the United States Trade Representative should classify these three brands as "notorious markets," and that U.S. Customs and Border Protection "should strengthen its inspection protocols."

"The proliferation of counterfeits on Temu, AliExpress, and Shein is more than a series of isolated mistakes. It reflects a fundamental failure by these platforms to prioritize anti-counterfeiting efforts," said Eli Clemens, policy analyst at ITIF and report author, per the press release.

"Counterfeit products are not only bad for the economy, but they also pose potential safety risks to consumers," Clemens added.

Fast fashion is also a major contributor to pollution and environmental destruction. The industry vastly overproduces cheap clothing thanks to exploitative labor practices, and most of its products will end up in a landfill. It's also responsible for significant amounts of microplastics, water contamination, and carbon pollution.

Buying from fast fashion brands may seem like a good deal upfront because of the rock-bottom prices, but you'll lose money in the long run. The cheaply made clothes wear out faster than higher-quality products and need more frequent replacements.

It's much smarter to invest in items that are sustainably made and will last for years. The model of the fast fashion industry directly causes environmental harm and human rights violations, and you can help counteract that by shopping smart and circularly from brands that are accountable and transparent about their processes.



