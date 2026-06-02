Everlane founder unveils 'Still Radical' after Shein sale with pledge of no private equity or venture capital

A new fashion label from Everlane founder Michael Preysman is taking shape as concerns about fast fashion continue to grow. The project, called Still Radical, is being framed as a reset after Everlane's recent sale to Shein.

What's happening?

A launch page and a post from @diet_prada identify Everlane founder Michael Preysman as the person behind a new fashion brand operating under the name Still Radical. Details about the product lineup remain limited, but the company is being positioned as a revival of the core idea behind Everlane — sustainable, ethical fashion — updated for today's retail and cultural climate.

The launch page says the brand has no private equity or venture capital backing, meaning that this time Preysman can control the company's strategic direction (as well as any future sales).

Why does this shift matter?

The news comes as more shoppers question how their clothes are made, how long they last, and what happens when they are thrown away.

Cheap, overproduced clothing carries major downsides. The industry is linked to water contamination from dyeing and treatment processes, air pollution from manufacturing and shipping, and exploitative labor practices that help keep prices low.

It can also be a waste of money for consumers. Poorly made garments often lose shape, pill, tear, or fade quickly, pushing people to replace them again and again. A low sticker price can lead to higher spending over time.

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What's being done?

Still Radical is trying to reclaim some of the transparency- and sustainability-focused appeal that helped define Everlane in the 2010s.

The clearest concrete signal so far is the financial structure. By promising no private equity or venture capital, the brand is presenting itself as outside the usual growth-at-all-costs playbook that often pushes companies toward higher volume and lower prices.

That does not automatically guarantee better products or cleaner supply chains, and the brand has not yet laid out a full roadmap. But the framing suggests Preysman wants to test whether a fashion business can win customers by offering a different model rather than simply more merchandise.

Preysman reportedly described the effort as "an experiment," suggesting the company may be testing a different way to build a fashion label.

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