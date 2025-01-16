A reimagined fashion conference is coming to Dubai — here's why the industry may never be the same

"Sustainability is not just about using bamboo-based fibers and slapping the term 'sustainable' on the hang tag."

The inaugural Fashion Futures Dubai will occur Feb. 6. Fashion shows and conferences are nothing new, but this one will break new ground by focusing solely on how fashion practices can help the planet.

Fashion Futures Dubai is a strategic partnership between Dubai Design District and Vogue that is focused on discussing sustainability in fashion. The event will be at d3 — a leading design hub in the United Arab Emirates — and has already encouraged discussions in other fashion hotspots such as New York, London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. The conference also takes place during the final day of Dubai Fashion Week.

"Connecting global industry leaders with regional innovators is essential to accelerate the shift towards a more responsible and sustainable fashion ecosystem," Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of d3, said.

There will be panel discussions, keynote speakers, insights about best practices, and a dedicated exhibition featuring designs made with sustainable practices. Attendees can talk and learn about better solutions in the supply chain, manufacturing, materials, and technology aspects of the industry.









This conference is a big step toward bringing attention to reducing the amount of waste from discarded textiles and reconsidering unsafe fashion production practices. After all, true sustainable fashion focuses on carbon neutrality and understanding how social justice, animal health, cultural respect, and ecological safety matter.

"What so many of us forget or perhaps don't realize is that sustainability is not just about using bamboo-based fibers and slapping the term 'sustainable' on the hang tag," fashion veteran Melissa Nataadiningrat told Forbes. "True sustainability comes when the entire supply chain of that bamboo is sustainable."

Unfortunately, patterns in consumer shopping, including impulse buys from low-quality fast fashion brands, have contributed to packed landfills. As a result, municipal solid waste is expected to rise to 3.4 billion metric tons by 2050, according to Statista.

One company that helps customers be more sustainable is Trashie. It offers a take-back reward program wherein people donate old clothing and other items in exchange for store or travel credits. There are many other eco-friendly initiatives by your favorite brands you can support to look good and keep the planet cleaner.

