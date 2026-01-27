Officials unveil gargantuan energy plant spanning backed by Meta: 'Enhance ... security and independence'

With the help of 1.2 million solar panels and one of the world's largest tech companies, carbon-free electricity is being delivered to the grid in Utah.

According to EnergyTech, Excelsior Energy Capital completed the 525-megawatt Faraday Solar farm in Utah County in less than two years. Thanks to a two-decade power purchase agreement with PacifiCorp, Facebook owner Meta Inc. will purchase the power to offset its data center operations.

"Solar energy continues to demonstrate its resilience and strategic importance, and projects such as Faraday Solar can not only deliver attractive returns but also enhance energy security and independence in a volatile global landscape," Chris Frantz of Excelsior Energy Capital said in a statement, per EnergyTech.

Projects like Faraday Solar can lower energy costs and provide more stability for the grid. Per EnergyTech, Excelsior acquired Faraday Solar back in 2023. Officials said the farm is one of the largest solar projects in the western United States.

Transitioning to solar energy can help reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere. In fact, Harvard researchers found that increasing solar generation by 15% across the country could cut annual carbon dioxide pollution from electricity plants by 8.5 million tons.

If you want to get in on the energy savings associated with solar, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started by offering concierge-level service, including curating competitive bids from trusted installers to help you save up to $10,000 on installation. The tool offers $0-down subscription options, like Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, which can help you slash your utility rates.

If you want to find more incentives, EnergySage is another Solar Explorer partner that can help connect you with affordable installers as you begin your solar journey.

While your solar panels are being installed, you may want to look into upgrading your HVAC too. Pairing solar with an efficient HVAC can save you up to 50% on heating and cooling costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right affordable system for your home.

As you make sustainable adjustments to your home, consider using the Palmetto Home app. You can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on upgrades.

And you wouldn't be alone with all of your clean energy upgrades. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the number of solar installations in the United States is expected to double by 2030.

Per EnergyTech, Frantz of Excelsior Energy Capital added, "Successful delivery of this landmark project reaffirms Excelsior's commitment to enabling others to reach their clean energy goals and support a clean and reliable grid."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.