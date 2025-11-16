Homeowner shares photo after noticing irritating trend in mail: 'Only part of it'

Banks may be trying to earn customers, but their plastic-filled mailers are just increasing frustration.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, one user shared a picture showing a massive pile of fake plastic credit cards sent through junk mail.

It demonstrates the frustrating reality of unnecessary waste generated by marketing campaigns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The sheer amount of fake plastic credit cards I receive in the mail is insane," the user wrote. "This pile is only part of it. I have thrown out probably a dozen more."

Commenters across the thread agreed, venting about how frequently these cards appear in their mailboxes despite opting out of promotional offers.

"Nice reminder that not everything is being produced because you buy/want it," said one commenter.

"I make all my old cards into guitar picks but holy smokes that would be a lot of guitar picks," said another artsy commenter.

Why are fake credit cards concerning?

While a single fake credit card might seem harmless, the cumulative waste adds up fast.

These cards are made from plastic that takes centuries to break down. According to the World Wildlife Fund, plastic straws alone can take up to 200 years to decompose, and the same applies to these thin sheets of PVC used in promotional mailers.

Heal the Planet noted that over 100 billion pieces of junk mail are delivered annually, and much of it includes plastic components that can't be recycled in standard facilities.

This waste doesn't just clutter homes; it also contributes to the growing global plastic pollution crisis. As these items end up in landfills, they break apart into smaller and smaller pieces, eventually becoming microplastics that contaminate soil and water, endangering wildlife and human health.

It's part of the same cycle of unnecessary consumption highlighted by other frustrated homeowners, such as those complaining about recurring catalog deliveries.

Are banks doing anything about this?

Some banks have begun exploring eco-friendlier options, but progress remains slow. A few credit card companies, like HSBC, have introduced cards made from up to 85% recycled plastic, and Mastercard pledged to eliminate first-use PVC in its cards by 2028.

However, these initiatives mostly apply to real, issued cards rather than the millions of imitation ones used for direct mail marketing.

Regulatory pressure could also help. Some municipalities have passed "no-junk-mail" ordinances or created opt-out registries, similar to the federal Do Not Call list.

Yet many financial institutions still use third-party marketing agencies, meaning people often receive mail even after unsubscribing.

What's being done about plastic waste more broadly?

Advocates say the most effective way to fight this waste is by opting out of prescreened credit card offers through the official Federal Trade Commission website.

You can also reduce your junk mail footprint by using services like DMAchoice, which lets you remove your name from national marketing lists.

Beyond personal action, consumers can also push companies to shift toward digital marketing or recyclable paper alternatives.

Supporting legislation to regulate unsolicited mail, or simply talking about the problem with your community, can build awareness and pressure companies to change.

