Exxon Mobil launches new lawsuit against California's attorney general alleging billions in lost revenue — here's why

The ongoing conflict between oil giant Exxon and environmental groups has escalated amid a new lawsuit against California's attorney general. Exxon Mobil has sued Attorney General Rob Bonta as well as environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, for allegedly conspiring to defame and hinder the company's business, per reports by the New York Times.

What's happening?

This past September, Bonta sued Exxon for deceiving the public into buying more single-use plastics by falsely promoting the effectiveness of plastic recycling. In response, Exxon has now sued Bonta and environmental groups, claiming the allegations defamed the oil conglomerate.

"Exxon Mobil has not engaged in a decades-long secret mission to brainwash or deceive the public," Exxon stated in its federal lawsuit, per reports by the Times.

Exxon is not only seeking retractions from Bonta and the environmental groups but also monetary damages.

Despite Exxon's allegations, experts view the suit as yet another attempt by the company to ultimately divert attention away from its role in the climate crisis. The Times reported that a spokesperson for the California Department of Justice called the suit "another attempt from Exxon Mobil to deflect attention from its own unlawful deception."

Why is Exxon's lawsuit important?

Exxon's lawsuit is another example of the oil giant refusing to take accountability for its deception and push for single-use plastics. As major corporations continue to falsely market plastic as recyclable, more single-use plastics end up in landfills and release harmful microplastics into the environment.

What's being done about Exxon's lawsuit?

Exxon's lawsuit is not surprising as the company, like other dirty energy businesses, is dealing with the repercussions of misleading the public about the climate crisis.

According to the Times, Mr. Bonta reported looking forward to "vigorously litigating" the case. His lawsuit against Exxon was filed after a lengthy investigation that Bonta claims could amount to damages worth "multiple billions of dollars."

