Lobbyist for major corporation targeted in FBI investigation for hacking scheme: 'It turned my life upside down'

The FBI is investigating the activities of an Exxon Mobil consultant that involved hacking environmental activists' email accounts.

In those accounts, cyberspies targeted environmentalists who opposed the oil and gas company.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, the Exxon Mobil contractor was allegedly part of a hack-and-leak operation that began in 2015.

Hacked information involved a narrative that the energy company was targeted in a political vendetta. When leaked, the information disrupted lawsuit preparations against Exxon and other energy providers.

This information included details about how Exxon allegedly misled the public and investors about climate risks.

Kert Davies, the director of investigations for the Center for Climate Integrity, said that the leaks "sent a shudder through the environmental community" and that "those documents were directly employed by Exxon to come after me with all guns blazing. It turned my life upside down."

Why are hack-and-leak operations significant?

The FBI's investigation of this hack-and-leak operation is concerning because it tampered with lawsuits that held a major corporation accountable for its environmental negligence.

These types of lawsuits are necessary to bring polluting energy companies to justice for the sake of public trust and environmental preservation. Reuters reported that a series of leaked reports revealed that Exxon scientists knew that dirty energy was warming our planet even when high-level executives insisted it wasn't.

Greenpeace and other environmental groups called for legal action, per Reuters, but hack-for-hire efforts aimed to hide evidence that the company was misleading the public.

Oil and gas companies and their allied groups have a disturbing track record of prioritizing profits over sustainability. They have consistently covered up the truth about their climate impacts, downplayed their role, and have not been transparent about how their industry harms the planet.

What's being done about corporate climate responsibility?

Fortunately, litigation is still moving forward to hold Exxon accountable for its alleged public deceit and involvement with the hacked documents. Maine was the ninth state to file a lawsuit about oil companies deceiving the public about climate risks.

Meanwhile, organizations like Plan A have been emerging to help companies track their carbon footprints and improve their sustainability measures. These organizations can assist businesses of all types and sizes in adhering to climate-focused goals and staying accountable to the public.

As an individual, it is vital to understand the climate actions of brands you support and be mindful of corporate greenwashing campaigns. To combat the impacts of our rapidly overheating planet, people, corporations, and energy providers must work together with greater transparency and trust.

