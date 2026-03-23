Researchers warn of widespread effects of extreme heat forecasts: 'Our findings should be a wake-up call'

"[It] will have an unprecedented impact on everything."

Analysis by University of Oxford researchers highlighted a growing global threat: extreme heat could reshape economic outcomes worldwide, with disproportionately severe impacts on developing nations.

What are the economic impacts of extreme heat?

According to the study, which was published in the journal Nature Sustainability, nearly half of the world's population may be living in regions experiencing extreme heat by 2050 if global heating continues on its current trajectory — doubling the share affected from about 23% in 2010 to 41% in three decades.

The research showed that countries in South Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia — including India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines — will likely experience the greatest absolute increases in extreme heat exposure.

These rising temperatures are more than a health risk: they signal mounting economic pressures, including cooling demand, energy infrastructure stress, inflation, and labor productivity losses.

Why are these economic consequences concerning?

One of the most immediate impacts of widespread extreme heat will be a surge in energy demand for cooling. As millions of households and businesses install and use air conditioning, electricity consumption is expected to rise substantially. This surge may strain existing power grids and fuel demand for imported dirty fuels, creating inflationary pressures — particularly in fragile emerging markets with limited energy infrastructure.

Experts have warned that slower infrastructure expansion could allow cooling demand to grow faster than supply. This imbalance risks persistent energy price spikes, market volatility, and inflation, further eroding purchasing power in vulnerable economies.

"Our findings should be a wake-up call," said Dr. Radhika Khosla, Smith School associate professor and leader of the Oxford Martin Future of Cooling Programme. "Overshooting 1.5°C of warming will have an unprecedented impact on everything from education and health to migration and farming."

Beyond energy costs, extreme heat has deeper economic consequences. Rising temperatures reduce labor productivity, especially in outdoor and physically demanding jobs — affecting agriculture, construction, and informal sectors that are major employers in low-income countries. Studies show that heat stress can reduce work capacity as temperatures rise above critical thresholds, leading to income losses and slower growth.

These productivity losses also translate into broader macroeconomic effects. With climate-induced disruptions intensifying, businesses face higher operational costs and supply chain strains. This contributes to inflation and dampens investment, which in turn slows economic growth.

This is why it's important to address the warming climate before it becomes much more expensive than necessary to reverse the impacts. But even so, choosing to do nothing or to take only minimal action is far more costly in the long run.

Failing to act on the climate now could result in a cumulative loss equal to 11% to 27% of global GDP by the end of the century, according to a study by the University of Cambridge climaTRACES Lab — far outweighing the cost of investing in climate solutions today.

The University of Oxford research stressed the need for policymakers, central banks, and planners to integrate climate forecasts into economic models, energy policy, and resilience planning — ensuring communities are prepared for the compounding effects of heat, inflation, and infrastructure stress.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.