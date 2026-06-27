Mexico slashes permit times for battery storage, renewable projects in strategic power push

A change that could stabilize the grid, reduce bottlenecks, and lower electricity costs.

Mexico is looking to move clean energy projects from paperwork to power lines much more quickly.

Under a new policy from the Secretariat of Energy, battery storage and renewable energy developments may be able to secure approvals far faster than before, a change that could stabilize the grid, reduce bottlenecks, and lower electricity costs, according to Energy-Storage.news.

What happened?

On May 15, SENER opened an expedited process for strategic power generation and storage projects.

For proposals that align with the government's energy planning priorities, the usual one- to two-year timeline could be significantly shortened.

Instead of setting a fixed buildout target, the ministry said it will weigh projects by the value they bring to the national grid. That includes relieving congestion, improving service, increasing flexibility, and delivering socio-environmental benefits.

The decree uses roughly 935 megawatts of three-hour battery storage spread across seven regions as a guide, while making clear that this is a reference point rather than a cap.

Why does it matter?

Battery storage can keep the lights on when demand surges, renewable output falls, or extreme weather stresses the grid.

A more flexible energy system can lower blackout risks; reduce the need for dirty backup power generation; and support cleaner, more stable electricity prices.

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The fast-track policy also aligns with Mexico's broader clean energy plans. In late 2025, SENER awarded 3.3 gigawatts of renewable capacity, most of it solar, and every selected solar and wind project included battery storage.

Mexico also has a goal to use 38% to 45% clean energy by 2030, set by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Home batteries can offer similar benefits on a smaller scale. They can keep essential appliances running during outages and allow households to store cheaper or self-generated electricity for later use.

What are people saying?

"The following table serves as a reference for identifying electrical energy storage needs, but it does not constitute a strict limit for the submission of proposals," SENER stated, per Energy-Storage.news.

The ministry also said that projects pursued with the state utility Federal Electricity Commission through "mixed development schemes" would get quicker coordination and simpler regulatory treatment.

In 2025, Jorge Marcial Islas Samperio, undersecretary of planning and energy transition, said future wind and solar projects in Mexico would need battery storage equal to 30% of their capacity.

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