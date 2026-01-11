Customer sparks outrage with photo of upsetting product on shelf of US store: 'Obnoxious'

A display of FAO Schwarz charm bracelets packed in excessive plastic has frustrated shoppers.

What's happening?

A Redditor on r/Anticonsumption posted a photo of FAO Schwarz's "Charm Squad" bracelet line. It showed oversized plastic clamshell cases encasing tiny bracelets and individual charms.

"All this plastic packaging for a small little bracelet," the original poster wrote. "Don't even get me started on the charms."

Other community members chimed in with their own disappointment.

"It used to be the custom to sell dainty bracelets in pretty glass displays and send them out in a nice cardboard box with a layer of cotton-type stuff or a spring box that you could repurpose," one commenter recalled.

Another replied, "Losing this kind of consumer packaging is something I truly miss. Eyeglass cases, ring boxes, watch boxes, cigar. It's a small and obnoxious thing to lament, but clam shell cases that actually snapped. The presentation today is about theatrics, it needs only to function enough."

Why is excessive toy packaging concerning?

When companies use oversized plastic shells for tiny products, the extra material and manufacturing costs get baked into the retail price. That $4.99 charm bracelet would likely cost less if it came in simple cardboard packaging instead of a rigid plastic casing.

The disposal burden then falls on the buyer.

Rigid plastic clamshells are difficult to recycle since most curbside programs don't accept them. This leaves consumers figuring out what to do with the waste. It's very likely that the cases take up space in their homes until trash day.

Globally, about 90% of toys are made from plastic, and packaging accounts for 40% of all plastic waste worldwide.

Is FAO Schwarz doing anything about this?

FAO Schwarz doesn't have a public-facing sustainability policy that addresses its packaging practices.

The company's website focuses on its products and in-store experiences, but it doesn't mention environmental commitments or efforts to reduce packaging waste.

Other toy companies have taken steps to address consumer concerns. Mattel has pledged to reduce plastic packaging by 25% by 2030. Green Toys makes all its products from recycled materials with 100% recyclable cardboard packaging.

What can be done about excessive packaging?

Six states, including California, Colorado, and Minnesota, have now passed Extended Producer Responsibility laws. These laws shift the cost of packaging waste management from consumers and municipalities back to the companies that create it. California's law requires 100% of single-use packaging to be recyclable or compostable by 2032.

When you shop, look for toys packaged in cardboard rather than plastic. Buying toys secondhand from thrift stores and online marketplaces can also reduce waste.

Let companies know your packaging preferences by sharing feedback on their social media pages and websites.

